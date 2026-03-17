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Sydney Sweeney Almost Shows Her Assets in Sultry Photo Alongside Her Pup Sully

sydney sweeney sultry photo pup sully
Source: MEGA;@sydney_sweeney/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney stunned in a sultry denim look, going braless, while posing with her dog Sully.

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March 17 2026, Published 10:21 a.m. ET

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Sydney Sweeney is giving fans a peek at her off-duty style — and she’s got a little help from her adorable pup, Sully.

The Euphoria star took to Instagram to share a playful “pupdate,” posing in front of a mirror while hanging out with her dog. Sweeney rocked a braless denim-on-denim look, pairing a cropped jacket with matching jeans that subtly showed off her toned midriff, as she struck a relaxed pose.

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image of Sydney Sweeney shared a mirror photo on Instagram.
Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney shared a mirror photo on Instagram.

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At one point, the actress lifted her arms above her head, causing the jacket to rise and nearly reveal more than intended — adding a flirty twist to the otherwise laid-back snap. Even with the near wardrobe moment, she kept things effortlessly cool, styling her hair in loose waves and keeping accessories minimal.

Of course, Sully totally stole the show. The fluffy pup stood at her feet in the mirror reflection, looking camera-ready with his tongue out and ears perked.

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Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram
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“Pupdate ft sully bear ❤️,” Sweeney captioned the post.

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She also shared a few throwback clips and photos from when Sully was just a puppy. By the third slide, the actress was seen cuddling with a fully grown Sully on the couch — now nearly the same size as her.

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image of The actress posed with her dog, Sully.
Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

The actress posed with her dog, Sully.

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Naturally, fans flooded the comments section with love.

“That’s a babyyyy 😍,” one wrote.

Another added, “Omg I just want to cuddle him!!”

“I will never forget washing him in the sink the day you got him 😄 he’s been pampered ever since,” a third chimed in.

“Dogs are the BEST🤷🏻‍♂️❤️,” a fourth mentioned.

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The cute moment comes shortly after Sweeney opened up about her body.

“I grew up with b----. I was wearing a 32DD in sixth grade, and I never felt confident,” Sweeney, 28, shared in a recent interview published on March 12.

"I never had anything I felt good in, and I just wanted to hide," she continued. "It wasn’t until [I played] Cassie in Euphoria that I started realizing it’s actually powerful to be confident; our bodies are incredible. We should embrace [them] and feel really good in our skin.”

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image of The 'Euphoria' star opened up about her body confidence.
Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

The 'Euphoria' star opened up about her body confidence.

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After gaining confidence from her role on the HBO series — in which she filmed topless scenes — Sweeney said she felt inspired to create something of her own to help other women feel comfortable.

“I’d always be like, ‘Oh, this fit doesn’t work,’” she recalled. “‘I don’t have the support I want. The straps are digging into my shoulders or it’s kind of itchy and riding up.’ I started a whole Pinterest board of thousands of photos of inspiration, and I [thought], ‘I should actually do this.’ And we put it together.”

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image of The 'Housemaid' star launched her brand SYRN in January.
Source: MEGA

The 'Housemaid' star launched her brand SYRN in January.

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That idea turned into her brand, SYRN, which officially launched in January.

The line offers 44 sizes across four collections — Comfy, Playful, Romantic and Seductress — and focuses on more than just lingerie.

Sweeney said the goal is to create something bigger.

“I wanted to build a lingerie brand that feels like it understands women instead of talking at them. Syrn is about confidence without pressure, feeling s---, powerful, soft, playful, or all of the above, depending on the day," she said in a January 27 interview. "As the sole founder, my vision was to create something that lives in real life and doesn’t hold anyone back.”

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