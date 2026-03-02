Topless Sydney Sweeney Shows Off Her Thong in Sultry Photos Promoting Her Lingerie Line

Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney knows how to grab attention! The Euphoria star is turning up the heat in a bold new shoot for her lingerie brand, Syrn. In a series of sultry photos shared to the label’s official Instagram, Sweeney posed topless from behind while sitting on a sleek black chair, confidently showing off a black thong and sheer stockings.

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney posed topless to promote her lingerie line.

With her long blonde hair falling down her back, she lifted several neutral-toned lingerie pieces above her head. The look was simple, clean and effortlessly hot, perfectly matching the brand’s minimalist vibe and sculpted silhouettes.

The post also teased the upcoming launch of Syrn’s “Do What Makes You Naked” collection. The line is made from “seamless stretch fabric” designed for comfort and easy movement. In the caption, the brand highlighted the “softness” and flexibility of the pieces and urged followers to “mark your calendar” before the official drop.

Source: MEGA The actress showed off a black thong and sheer stockings in the photos.

Source: MEGA The new collection is called 'Do What Makes You Naked.'

Fans wasted no time sharing their excitement in the comments section. “My girl slay ❤️‍🔥💋😘,” one fan account wrote. Another added, “She's fabuloaasss!!” “Her hair is simply perfect, just like everything else about her omg,” a third chimed in. “Love to see this side of you!” a fourth mentioned. “Sydney can't stop winning and breaking the internet with every post,” a fifth explained.

Sweeney first launched Syrn in January. The body-positive brand offers 44 sizes and features four distinct collections: Comfy, Playful, Romantic and Seductress. From the start, she made it clear that the line is about more than just lingerie — it's about confidence. “I wanted to create a world and a feeling,” she told an outlet on January 27. “I wanted to build a lingerie brand that feels like it understands women instead of talking at them. Syrn is about confidence without pressure, feeling s---, powerful, soft, playful, or all of the above, depending on the day. As the sole founder, my vision was to create something that lives in real life and doesn’t hold anyone back.”

Source: MEGA Syrn offers 44 sizes across four different styles.

The White Lotus actress chose to debut the Seductress collection first because she believed it was “the right opening chapter” for the brand. “It’s bold, confident, and unapologetic. It’s about owning your power and your desire on your own terms,” she emphasized. “Starting there set the tone for Syrn as a brand that celebrates femininity in all its forms. It’s not about dressing for anyone else; it’s about how you feel when you put it on. Seductress is that moment of stepping into yourself.”