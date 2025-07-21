or
Sydney Sweeney Flaunts Her Long Legs as She Cuddles Up to Her Dog in Stunning Lakefront Photos

sydney sweeney dog cuddle photos
Source: MEGA; @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney showed off her long legs as she cuddled up to her dog in cozy lakefront photos.

By:

July 21 2025, Published 9:41 a.m. ET

Sydney Sweeney is having a fun summer with her pup by her side.

The Euphoria actress, 27, hit pause on the Hollywood grind to enjoy some downtime on a lake, soaking up the fresh air with her German Shepherd.

Rocking a sleek black long-sleeve swimsuit, Sweeney showed off her toned legs while relaxing on a boat, her dog curled up next to her.

image of The 'Anyone But You' star wore a black swimsuit and looked totally relaxed.
Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

The 'Anyone But You' star wore a black swimsuit and looked totally relaxed.

She kept her caption simple, writing, “sully update :)," referring to her pup named Sully.

Naturally, fans flooded the comments section with love.

“Luckiest dog in the world,” one user gushed, while another added, “Awwww!!! He’s a Big Baby!! 🙏🙏.”

“Look at the size of his paws! He’s a beautiful little beebee ❤️,” someone else chimed in.

“Coolest chick ever!! 😍,” a fourth fan wrote.

Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram
This chill lakeside moment comes just as buzz builds about Sweeney’s latest project — her own lingerie line.

According to insiders, the Emmy-nominated star is getting ready to launch the brand “very soon.”

“This has been a huge project for her and something she’s been working on for the last year,” a source revealed.

image of Sydney Sweeney spent time at the lake with her dog.
Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney spent time at the lake with her dog.

MORE ON:
Sydney Sweeney

It sounds like the star's got some serious backing, as another insider claimed Sweeney has financial support from none other than Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez, who have “invested” in the venture.

But things may not be so smooth behind the scenes as there’s an alleged "tension" between Bezos and Sánchez over just how involved he’s gotten in the whole thing.

image of The actress is reportedly launching her own lingerie line soon.
Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

The actress is reportedly launching her own lingerie line soon.

“Sydney’s not that close with Jeff or Lauren,” one source told gossip columnist Rob Shuter. “But she got invited to their Venice wedding for a reason — business.”

Another source added, “There’s definitely some tension. Lauren didn’t realize just how involved Jeff was in this. It’s… awkward.”

Even Megyn Kelly weighed in, questioning why Sweeney was at the ultra-exclusive wedding at all.

"Sydney Sweeney, the new toast of the town out there, because she's got these enormous b----- that everybody's obsessed with, how does she wind up there?" Kelly asked during a segment.

image of Sydney Sweeney's connection to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez is making headlines.
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney's connection to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez is making headlines.

She went on, “If you told me it was like Lauren Sánchez's colleagues from the first news station she worked at, sure, that's normal. That's what a true friend would do, invite their lifelong friends. Or Jeff Bezos when he first opened Amazon, yeah, okay, I get it. Even Bill Gates was there, I'll give him that one, huge fellow tech titan."

Kelly didn’t hold back, calling the guest list a publicity stunt and slamming the couple for seemingly trying to manufacture attention.

She also took a dig at Sánchez, accusing her of wiping her Instagram and replacing it with curated shots from her Vogue shoot.

“Give me a break,” Kelly snapped.

