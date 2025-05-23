Sydney Sweeney Lets Her Butt Cheek Pop Out During Sunny Bicycle Ride: Photos
Sydney Sweeney is letting it all hang out!
The actress, 27, looked gorgeous in a new set of snaps in which she showed off her butt cheek while on a bicycle.
"just wandering around @miumiu #miumiuwander," the blonde babe, who is now single following her split from fiancé Jonathan Davino, captioned the set of fun photos.
Cheeky Snaps
The Hollywood starlet sported a black tank top and white skirt while biking around a sunny locale.
Of course, people loved seeing the cute photoshoot.
One person wrote, "Looks like paradise to me 🙌," while another said, "How can someone become a bicycle seat ???"
A third added, "Cuuuuuuute."
Sweeney has been letting loose as of late.
She was seen at Stagecoach alongside some pals and her new dog, Sully.
"sully’s first stagecoach :)," she captioned the fun photos via Instagram.
As OK! previously reported, Sweeney and her costar Brandon Sklenar were seen getting cozy at the music festival in April. In a TikTok clip that's gone viral, posted by user lelaniivette, Sweeney is seen singing along to a Creed song alongside her pal.
Though neither have commented on the rumors, the Euphoria star chatted with Sklenar for an interview, and they couldn't stop gushing over one another.
During their chat, the 1923 star talked to Sweeney about how he approached his character in their upcoming movie Drop.
“Well, I felt like you made him super compassionate and caring. You understood what she was going through, and you were there for her. There were a lot of layers, and it was deep," she shared.
He also complimented her physical transformation to play Christy Martin in a new biopic.
“I think it’s f------- remarkable what you did for that role, truly,” he gushed. “I can’t wait for people to see that.”
The sighting comes after it was revealed that Sweeney and Davino are officially over.
"Sydney is overwhelmed by her 'relationship and her wedding' and didn't feel right about it," a source added of why things didn't work out. "She's all about working right now and very excited about all her projects."