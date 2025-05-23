Sydney Sweeney flaunted her butt cheek in some cute new photos!

"just wandering around @miumiu #miumiuwander," the blonde babe, who is now single following her split from fiancé Jonathan Davino , captioned the set of fun photos.

The actress, 27, looked gorgeous in a new set of snaps in which she showed off her butt cheek while on a bicycle.

Sydney Sweeney is letting it all hang out!

One person wrote, "Looks like paradise to me 🙌," while another said, "How can someone become a bicycle seat ???"

Of course, people loved seeing the cute photoshoot.

The Hollywood starlet sported a black tank top and white skirt while biking around a sunny locale.

Sydney Sweeney was seen at Stagecoach with her friends.

As OK! previously reported, Sweeney and her costar Brandon Sklenar were seen getting cozy at the music festival in April. In a TikTok clip that's gone viral, posted by user lelaniivette, Sweeney is seen singing along to a Creed song alongside her pal.

"sully’s first stagecoach :)," she captioned the fun photos via Instagram .

She was seen at Stagecoach alongside some pals and her new dog, Sully .

Sweeney has been letting loose as of late.

Sydney Sweeney was seen hanging out with Brendan Sklenar.

Though neither have commented on the rumors, the Euphoria star chatted with Sklenar for an interview, and they couldn't stop gushing over one another.

During their chat, the 1923 star talked to Sweeney about how he approached his character in their upcoming movie Drop.

“Well, I felt like you made him super compassionate and caring. You understood what she was going through, and you were there for her. There were a lot of layers, and it was deep," she shared.

He also complimented her physical transformation to play Christy Martin in a new biopic.

“I think it’s f------- remarkable what you did for that role, truly,” he gushed. “I can’t wait for people to see that.”