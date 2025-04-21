Bikini-Clad Sydney Sweeney Debuts Her Adorable Puppy After Ending Engagement to Jonathan Davino: Photos
There's nothing a wagging tail can't fix!
On Monday, April 21, newly single Sydney Sweeney revealed via Instagram that she's now a pet parent to an adorable fuzzy dog named Sully Bear.
"Introducing sully bear ❤️ so far in our two weeks together he’s become my set best friend, my bowling partner, my nap buddy, mutual water enthusiast, and travel companion," the actress, 27, gushed in the caption.
In her social media photos, the pup — which appeared to be a German Shepherd — joined her in a makeup chair on set and sat snug in her purse while at a bowling alley.
One photo showed the bikini-clad bombshell in the pool as she helped her new furry friend swim, and in another shot, he wore a life vest as the Euphoria star paddled them around on a surfboard.
Other cute images showed the duo cuddled up and lounging around both indoors and outside. There was also a video of the blonde beauty teaching the pup "come," as he ran across the grass to her.
In addition, Sweeney showed off a new gold charm bracelet that had Sully Bear's name on it.
The White Lotus star's canine companion came into her life around the same time it was confirmed Sweeney and Jonathan Davino called it quits on their engagement.
Breakup rumors began last month, but as OK! reported, an insider revealed the two separated in January after first getting together in 2018.
“Sydney wanted to cancel everything and couldn’t handle the stress," the source told Us Weekly.
“She doesn’t have a lot of downtime, and it causes tension in their relationship,” the insider explained. "Sydney is really focused on her career. Jonathan wishes they were able to spend more quality time together."
Despite the split, they were seen together on April 6, though they both kept a low-profile while out.
While the actress was spotted attending costar Glen Powell's sister's wedding at the end of March, the Hollywood hunk's mom, Cyndy Powell, insisted things are platonic between the movie stars.
"They’re definitely not together. It was just, like, she was there [at the wedding] with her friend," Cyndy told a news outlet. "We love Sydney. We’ve considered her just a really, really good friend. We all were together so much, and we haven’t seen her in a long time. She’s really a friend and we all enjoy her."
Sydney and her Anyone But You costar previously sparked romance rumors when their hit rom-com came out in 2023, but it appeared they were just playing it up for the cameras, as she was still with Jonathan at the time.