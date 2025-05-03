Single Sydney Sweeney and Costar Brandon Sklenar Spotted Getting Cozy at Stagecoach
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar's budding friendship took center stage at the 2025 Stagecoach Festival.
In a TikTok clip that's gone viral, posted by user lelaniivette, the 27-year-old starlet is seen singing along to a Creed song, standing intimately close to Sklenar, 34, who wore a hoodie pulled over his head, trying to blend in. But his recognizable features gave him away!
One festivalgoer commented, "They walked right past me and I wasn't prepared to see either of them. My brain buffered," while another raved, "I met her Saturday night and she was so sweet."
The duo's connection sparked speculation about a romance as fans questioned if they were an item — even though Sklenar has been linked to personal trainer Courtney Salviolo since 2020.
Sweeney took to Instagram on April 29 to share her experience, posting a plethora of photos and videos from the festival. But interestingly, Sklenar was notably absent from her social media highlight reel. Instead, she showcased snapshots with her close friends Jayde Emory Hafner and her husband, Drew Hafner, as well as actor Zayne Emory. The ladies even snagged a photo with country music sensation Luke Combs!
In a playful spirit, Sydney delighted fans with a video of her dancing on a party bus and even hung out with Paris Hilton and Lance Bass, exuding pure joy. She affectionately referred to the day as "Sully's first stagecoach," in reference to the puppy she recently adopted.
The enchantment between Sydney and Brandon isn't new; a lighthearted video posted on March 7 revealed them at an arcade, where Brandon was playfully trying to hoist Sydney onto his shoulder for a celebratory pose. They star alongside each other in the film adaptation of The Housemaid set to hit theaters on Christmas Day.
However, this cozy sighting comes just weeks after reports emerged that Sydney and her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, split after almost seven years together.
A source told Us Weekly on March 31, "Sydney and Jonathan are officially split."
The insider revealed she was "telling friends she is single," as she tackled a hectic work schedule.
"Sydney is overwhelmed by her 'relationship and her wedding' and didn't feel right about it," the source added. "She's all about working right now and very excited about all her projects."
Recently, Sydney attended Glen Powell's sister Leslie's wedding in Dallas, sparking more speculation about her personal life. Glen confirmed her attendance, joking during an April 2 appearance that "timing is everything in this world."