Single Sydney Sweeney and Costar Brandon Sklenar Spotted Getting Cozy at Stagecoach

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar's budding friendship took center stage at the 2025 Stagecoach Festival.

In a TikTok clip that's gone viral, posted by user lelaniivette, the 27-year-old starlet is seen singing along to a Creed song, standing intimately close to Sklenar, 34, who wore a hoodie pulled over his head, trying to blend in. But his recognizable features gave him away!

One festivalgoer commented, "They walked right past me and I wasn't prepared to see either of them. My brain buffered," while another raved, "I met her Saturday night and she was so sweet."