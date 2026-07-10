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Sydney Sweeney Leaves Little to the Imagination as She Flaunts Her Cleavage and Backside in See-Through Lingerie: Watch

Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA,@sydney_sweeney/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney showed off her assets in her newest video.

July 10 2026, Updated 5:17 p.m. ET

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Sydney Sweeney stuns in steamy video!

On Friday, July 10, Sweeney took to her Instagram to pose in an alluring ensemble from her own lingerie brand SYRN.

She stared into the camera from a balcony with her blonde hair left down, wearing a fully see-through white lace bodysuit and matching thigh-high lace socks that showed off her chest and backside.

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Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram
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Blonde Beauty

Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA,@sydney_sweeney/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney modeled lingerie from her own brand SYRN.

The blonde bombshell captioned the post, "did you get your @syrn yet?” Her fans ran to the comment section to show praise for the actress.

One person commented, "The most pretty girl in the world 😍."

"Omg 🔥," another said.

With a third saying she is, "Always gorgeous 😍🔥."

"😍😍😍Jaw on the floor," a fourth raved.

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Seductress, Romantic, Playful & Comfy

Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney started the brand at the beginning of 2026.

Sweeney launched her own lingerie and loungewear label, SYRN, in January 2026, selling directly to consumers online. Pronounced "sye-rin," the brand builds its offerings around four distinct moods — seductress, romantic, playful, and comfy — aiming to blend comfort with confidence across multiple different styles.

Shoppers can find everything from balconette bras and unlined bralettes to lace bodysuits and sleep shorts in the lineup, covering both eye-catching pieces and casual essentials.

Notably, SYRN stands out for its size range: the brand carries up to 44 different sizes, including options for DD+ cups, making it more size-inclusive than many other lingerie brands.

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Sydney Sweeney

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On Screen

Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney styled her 'Euphoria' character in items from the brand.

Sweeney even styled her on-screen Euphoria character, Cassie Howard, in the lingerie for the most recent season of the hit HBO TV series.

In the premiere episode of Season 3, she dressed like a dog for her first on-screen appearance, wearing a brown version of her Date Night Satin Corset that retails for $269.

In the scene with her character’s husband, Nate Jacobs, played by Jacob Elordi, she wears the corset with cuffs around her wrists, a collar and a leash around her neck with brown dog ears as she films a video for social media.

“She spent her free time trying to be TikTok famous,” the scene begins.

'This Is Perfect'

Image of Sydney Sweeney wanted something that was not 'too much' but still 'hot.'
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney wanted something that was not 'too much' but still 'hot.'

In real life, Sweeney has called the same corset her go-to date night look.

She explained, “I could not find a top that made me feel hot without being too much, but this is perfect. You can tie it as tight as you want, so you can make ‘em pop as much as you want!”

“I was inspired by this corset a designer made me. I wanted to bring it into a commercial piece because I hadn’t seen anyone make commercial pieces of the types of corsets I wear on carpets,” she added.

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