Lingerie-Clad Sydney Sweeney Shows Off Her Cleavage in Sultry Outfit From Bed: Photos
June 24 2026, Published 7:53 a.m. ET
Sydney Sweeney is an ultimate bombshell!
The Euphoria star recently shared a series of glamorous photos featuring herself relaxing in bed while modeling a figure-flattering burgundy look from her SYRN lingerie brand. In one snap, Sweeney puckered her lips toward the camera while resting against a pillow. Her signature blonde locks flowed over her shoulders as she struck a playful pose.
Another photo gave fans a full look at the matching set, which included a fitted top and coordinating bottoms. The deep burgundy color also complemented her glowing complexion.
A separate close-up then captured the blonde babe looking directly into the camera while lounging beneath crisp white sheets.
Building a Brand for Women
Sweeney officially launched SYRN in January. The body-positive company offers 44 sizes and features four collections: Comfy, Playful, Romantic and Seductress.
From day one, the actress emphasized that the brand represents much more than lingerie.
“I wanted to create a world and a feeling,” she told an outlet on January 27.
She added, “I wanted to build a lingerie brand that feels like it understands women instead of talking at them. Syrn is about confidence without pressure, feeling s---, powerful, soft, playful or all of the above, depending on the day. As the sole founder, my vision was to create something that lives in real life and doesn’t hold anyone back.”
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‘Bold, Confident and Unapologetic’
Sweeney also explained why she chose to introduce customers to the Seductress collection before any of the others.
“It’s bold, confident, and unapologetic. It’s about owning your power and your desire on your own terms,” she emphasized. “Starting there set the tone for Syrn as a brand that celebrates femininity in all its forms. It’s not about dressing for anyone else; it’s about how you feel when you put it on. Seductress is that moment of stepping into yourself.”
Reclaiming Her Narrative
In her cover story, The Housemaid star explained that SYRN is also deeply personal.
According to Sweeney, the project has given her an opportunity to take ownership of how she is perceived while creating a space that celebrates women of all shapes and sizes.
“Reclaiming my body and my narrative and using it to empower other women. My designers are all women, and I have an amazing diverse team,” she gushed. “My models are a beautiful range of body types. I’m always like, 'I want to see it on every body.' I can’t be the only model. I need to make sure everyone feels really good in it.”