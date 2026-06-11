Sydney Sweeney Opens Up About Cassie's OnlyFans Journey in 'Euphoria'

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Sydney Sweeney reflects on her character Cassie’s controversial storyline in Season 3 of Euphoria, particularly regarding her involvement with OnlyFans.

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Why Cassie Turned to OnlyFans

Source: MEGA She reflected on Cassie’s search for validation.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Sweeney discussed Cassie’s profound need for love and validation. “From the very beginning, you can see that Cassie has this need to be loved,” she stated, highlighting the character’s motivations. Sweeney elaborated on Cassie’s decision to join OnlyFans, suggesting that the character is drawn to the idea of being admired by many. “She has a need to be validated by other people,” Sweeney noted, expressing that Cassie does not know how to love herself without external affirmation.

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Sam Levinson and Sydney Sweeney Discussed the Scenes

Source: MEGA The actress revealed conversations with Sam Levinson about the scenes.

The actress also shared insights into her preparation for the role. Sweeney revealed that creator Sam Levinson had sent her all the scripts, including the scenes featuring Cassie’s OnlyFans content. They engaged in a detailed discussion about the sensitive nature of these scenes. “He asked me how I felt about it, and I told him, ‘Look, I’m playing a character,’” she explained. Sweeney emphasized that she does not necessarily agree with all of Cassie’s choices. “Do I agree with all of Cassie’s decisions? Would I personally make these choices? No, of course not,” she affirmed. This distinction illustrates her commitment to portraying Cassie authentically while maintaining her own values.

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In a surprising moment during the interview, Levinson recalled Sweeney’s initial reaction to the storyline. At first, he considered shooting the scenes without nudity. “It’s funny...I was like, ‘Maybe we shoot all of this and we don’t have any nudity?’” he said. However, Sweeney challenged this notion, questioning, “You’re telling me you’re going to, like, skirt around it?” This exchange showcases her dedication to bringing the character’s reality to life.

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Separating the Actress From the Character

Source: MEGA The actress separated her own views from her character.

When asked about her personal connection to her roles, Sweeney stated, “Most people have no clue who I actually am.” She expressed her love for acting, noting that portraying different characters allows her to explore various facets of identity. “The whole point of acting is being able to play all these different characters. It wouldn’t be fun playing myself,” she commented.

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‘Euphoria’ Explores Validation and Self-Worth

Source: MEGA ‘Euphoria’ continued to explore themes of identity, love and self-worth.