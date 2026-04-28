Sydney Sweeney Disgusts Fans as She's Caught Farting on Hot Mic While Filming 'Euphoria': 'Yuck'

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Sydney Sweeney let one rip while filming Euphoria. The actress, 28, was caught farting on a hot mic, as seen in a viral video posted to Instagram on Monday, April 27. Sweeney donned a red checker print crop top and matching shorts as she sat on her hands and knees on a lounge chair. A loud noise could be heard coming from behind her, prompting the star to turn around and look at her backside.

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“Stop it,” one person said behind the scenes, while another inquired, “Need to go to the bathroom, Sween?” Sweeney smiled and continued to do her job as the camera rolled past her to film the scene. The caption of the viral video, shared to a satirical Instagram page, speculated that the flatulence audio was “enhanced using cutting edge AI wind detection software.” “While we can’t confirm the origin of the airy micro particles detected, voices can be heard asking if someone needs to attend the bathroom, while another requests that whoever the culprit may be should stop it immediately,” the post read.

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Fans React to Sydney Sweeney Farting

Source: @the28yearoldmale/Instagram Fans had mixed opinions about Sydney Sweeney's unexpected fart.

Fans were grossed out by the viral moment. “Certified fart sniffer,” one person wrote, while another quipped, “Yuck.” Others, however, defended Sweeney’s normal human behavior. “Breaking news, women fart,” an Instagram user said, with another agreeing, “Wow imagine a human farting. That’s newsworthy 😕.”

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Sydney Sweeney Released a Soap Made From Her Bathwater

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Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram Sydney Sweeney released a controversial soap infused with her bathwater.

This is not the first time Sweneey has been trolled for unladylike behavior, as fans roasted the blonde beauty after she released a soap infused with her bathwater in collaboration with Dr. Squatch last May. “Hopefully, this helps guys wake up to the realities of conventional personal care products and pushes them towards natural,” the press release read. “It channels two of the best places on Earth: the great outdoors and Sydney Sweeney’s bathtub.”

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Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram Fans called Sydney Sweeney's bathwater soap 'disturbing.'

The actress added, “When your fans start asking for your bathwater, you can either ignore it, or turn it into a bar of Dr. Squatch soap. It’s weird in the best way, and I love that we created something that’s not just unforgettable, it actually smells incredible and delivers like every other Dr. Squatch product I love."

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Source: MEGA One fan teased Sydney Sweeney for being a 'certified fart sniffer.'