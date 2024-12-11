Sydney Sweeney Stuns in Festive Red Minidress Ahead of the Holidays: Photos
Sydney Sweeney is gearing up for the holidays!
On Tuesday, December 10, the actress shared two selfies while rocking a festive red minidress outside her scenic home, which was decorated with lights and a wreath.
The pictures were taken with a Samsung flip phone, which she was giving away in a sweepstakes with the brand.
The Euphoria lead had her long blonde locks styled in waves, kept her makeup natural and added a pair of white patent leather heels.
Sweeney also uploaded a video in which she walked around her house to show off her decor, pets and loved ones.
While the blonde bombshell is fine with posting photos of herself on her own social media pages, she complained earlier this year about an incident in which paparazzi yelled at her relatives who were hanging out outside her home.
"They said, ‘If you tell her to just come outside in a bikini, I’ll take pictures and then I’ll leave you alone,’" Sweeney revealed to Glamour of the photographers' demand.
The Anyone But You lead denied rumors she asks for her picture to be taken when she's at home, noting, "Why would I call the paparazzi to take pictures of me at my own house when my baby cousins and family are there and I’m in my backyard? Why would I ever want that?"
"I have pictures of these guys in kayaks hiding in bushes in the ocean. They got there at 8 a.m. and wouldn’t leave until 4 p.m. I should be able to be in my home and feel comfortable and safe," the actress explained.
Sweeney's biggest gripe about paparazzi is that the images can inadvertently reveal her location to the public.
"When those photos go out, then my actual safety is at risk. Everyone knows where I am," she spilled. "Now there’s boats that go by, and I literally hear them say, ‘This is Sydney Sweeney’s house.’ It becomes a star tour in my front yard."
The star also faced an invasion of privacy this July, as a hacker leaked her phone number and accessed her X account on the same day.
As OK! reported, the hacker in question likely used "SIM swapping, where hackers take over a target’s phone number and reroute text messages and phone calls to a device that the attackers control," per 404 Media.
Once a number is swapped, the hacker can change any passwords.
That day, Sweeney's X account shared several messages about a fake crypto meme coin called Sweeney.
Though Verizon couldn't confirm the Handmaid's Tale alum was the one targeted, the brand said in a statement at the time, "Verizon takes customer privacy and account security very seriously. When an issue is brought to our attention, we work quickly to investigate and remediate the issue, and work to ensure it doesn’t happen again."