Sydney Sweeney's Phone Number Was Hijacked the Same Day Someone Hacked Her X Account in Early July: Report

Photo of Sydney Sweeney
Source: mega

Verizon Wireless refused to confirm if Sydney Sweeney was the victim of a hacking scandal.

Jul. 23 2024, Published 12:46 p.m. ET

Sydney Sweeney was the victim of a hacking scandal.

According to reports, the actress' phone number was hijacked in early July, which is also when someone hacked into her X account.

Source: @sydneysweeney/instagram

Sydney Sweeney may have been a victim of 'SIM swapping,' a technology news outlet revealed.

The hacker in question likely used "SIM swapping, where hackers take over a target’s phone number and reroute text messages and phone calls to a device that the attackers control," the website 404 Media explained.

Once a number is swapped, the hacker can change any passwords and information.

The technology outlet obtained a photo of an alleged Verizon Wireless receipt dated from July 2 that had the Euphoria star's name on it. The picture also included an iPhone and the device's box.

Source: @sydneysweeney/instagram

The actress hasn't commented on the situation, in which someone also hacked into her X account.

Verizon refused to confirm or deny if the blonde beauty was actually involved in the situation, though a spokesperson for the company stated, "Verizon takes customer privacy and account security very seriously. When an issue is brought to our attention, we work quickly to investigate and remediate the issue, and work to ensure it doesn’t happen again."

Source: mega

Sweeney was able to regain control of her X account after someone hacked into it to promote a crypto scam.

Sydney Sweeney
The date of the alleged receipt coincides with when Sweeney's X account began to post a series of tweets promoting a fake new crypto meme coin called Sweeney.

The star was eventually able to delete the posts and regain control of her social media account.

Source: mega

The 'Euphoria' star has been the victim of hackers before.

Although the Handmaid's Tale alum hasn't publicly shared any interest in cryptocurrency, she has openly discussed finances, claiming that if she never took on brand endorsement deals, she wouldn't be able to afford her lifestyle.

"If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have income to cover that," she insisted in a 2022 interview. "I don’t have someone supporting me, I don’t have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help."

"They don’t pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals. The established stars still get paid, but I have to give 5 percent to my lawyer, 10 percent to my agents, 3 percent or something like that to my business manager," the bombshell explained. "I have to pay my publicist every month, and that’s more than my mortgage."

While Sweeney is grateful to be in the position she's in, she reasoned, "If I just acted, I wouldn’t be able to afford my life in L.A. I take deals because I have to."

