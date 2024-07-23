Sydney Sweeney's Phone Number Was Hijacked the Same Day Someone Hacked Her X Account in Early July: Report

The hacker in question likely used "SIM swapping, where hackers take over a target’s phone number and reroute text messages and phone calls to a device that the attackers control," the website 404 Media explained.

Once a number is swapped, the hacker can change any passwords and information.

The technology outlet obtained a photo of an alleged Verizon Wireless receipt dated from July 2 that had the Euphoria star's name on it. The picture also included an iPhone and the device's box.