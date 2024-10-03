Sydney Sweeney Fears for Her 'Safety' When Paparazzi Stalk Her Home and Beg for Bikini Photos: 'Everyone Knows Where I Am'

"Why would I call the paparazzi to take pictures of me at my own house when my baby cousins and family are there and I’m in my backyard?" she questioned. "Why would I ever want that? I have pictures of these guys in kayaks hiding in bushes in the ocean. They got there at 8 a.m. and wouldn’t leave until 4 p.m. I should be able to be in my home and feel comfortable and safe."

"When those photos go out, then my actual safety is at risk," Sweeney admitted, as the images at times give enough clues for crazed fans to track down her address. "Everyone knows where I am. Now there’s boats that go by, and I literally hear them say, ‘This is Sydney Sweeney’s house.’ It becomes a star tour in my front yard."