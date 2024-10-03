Sydney Sweeney Fears for Her 'Safety' When Paparazzi Stalk Her Home and Beg for Bikini Photos: 'Everyone Knows Where I Am'
She's Sydney Sweeney — but she's also human!
In a new interview published on Thursday, October 3, the 27-year-old actress opened up about the negative parts of fame, as she recalled a time paparazzi unexpectedly arrived at her home in Florida and begged her family to let them take pictures of the stunning celebrity in a skimpy swimsuit.
"They said, 'If you tell her to just come outside in a bikini, I’ll take pictures and then I’ll leave you alone,'" the Anyone But You star recalled of what photographers were shouting at her family members standing in front of her house.
While on the subject, Sweeney squashed rumors she calls paparazzi on herself in order to gain more media attention.
"Why would I call the paparazzi to take pictures of me at my own house when my baby cousins and family are there and I’m in my backyard?" she questioned. "Why would I ever want that? I have pictures of these guys in kayaks hiding in bushes in the ocean. They got there at 8 a.m. and wouldn’t leave until 4 p.m. I should be able to be in my home and feel comfortable and safe."
"When those photos go out, then my actual safety is at risk," Sweeney admitted, as the images at times give enough clues for crazed fans to track down her address. "Everyone knows where I am. Now there’s boats that go by, and I literally hear them say, ‘This is Sydney Sweeney’s house.’ It becomes a star tour in my front yard."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
One of the reasons paparazzi want bikini photos of Sweeney is part of an ongoing problem she struggles with daily: The public's constant obsession with her body.
While Sweeney can't stand the frequent focus on her physical attractiveness, she has been able to find a silver lining, as the Euphoria actress said she's received a bunch of positive comments from young fans who have learned to feel more confident in their bodies thanks to the A-list star.
"That means a lot to me because I really believe in empowering others and feeling powerful with your body and embracing your sexuality," the Madame Web actress mentioned, joking: "And if you have b----, great. Flaunt them."
Sweeney doesn't always want to be discussing her assets, but there is a time and place to make light of people's infatuation with her chest — like when she hosted Saturday Night Live back in March alongside musical guest Kacey Musgraves.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The blonde beauty played into the world's obsession with her body during her time guest-hosting the late-night comedy series, as she participated in sketches where she starred as a Hooters employee and a young cheerleader.
In her opening monologue, Sweeney jokingly revealed her "backup plan" when it came to acting, which was to "show b----" if all else failed.