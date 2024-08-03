Who Is Sydney Sweeney's Fiancé? 7 Things to Know About Jonathan Davino

Sydney Sweeney's fiancé, Jonathan Davino, reportedly closed the two Chicago restaurants he owned: Pompei Xpress and Mista Pizza. News outlets also revealed his family owns 14th Round and Final Bell.

But in December 2023, the Euphoria star, 26, told Glamour UK that Davino was not a restaurateur.

“I have no idea where that came from. He’s also not the heir of a pizza company. He’s a business guy. He’s from Chicago. We’ve been watching [this narrative] for six years now and I’m like, ‘What the h---?’” said Sweeney.