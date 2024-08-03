Who Is Sydney Sweeney's Fiancé? 7 Things to Know About Jonathan Davino
Jonathan Davino Is a Businessman
Sydney Sweeney's fiancé, Jonathan Davino, reportedly closed the two Chicago restaurants he owned: Pompei Xpress and Mista Pizza. News outlets also revealed his family owns 14th Round and Final Bell.
But in December 2023, the Euphoria star, 26, told Glamour UK that Davino was not a restaurateur.
“I have no idea where that came from. He’s also not the heir of a pizza company. He’s a business guy. He’s from Chicago. We’ve been watching [this narrative] for six years now and I’m like, ‘What the h---?’” said Sweeney.
Jonathan Davino and Sydney Sweeney Sparked Dating Rumors in 2018
Sweeney and Davino, who have a 13-year age gap, were first linked after they were seen attending parties together. They also watched a 2019 New York Knicks basketball game at Madison Square Garden.
In December 2023, the Sharp Objects alum disclosed they had been dating for six years.
They Got Engaged in 2022
In 2022, Sweeney sparked engagement rumors when she debuted a diamond ring on her left ring finger. People confirmed their engagement afterward, though the Everything Sucks! star clarified they had not yet planned their wedding.
"I am so busy working! I'm a workaholic and I love it, I love it," she told Entertainment Tonight.
Sweeney shared a similar comment to Glamour UK, saying, “What girl doesn’t create a Pinterest board for their wedding? I started making that when I was like 10. I don’t have a color scheme yet. I’m more of an experience planner, so I’m like, ‘What experience do I want to give people? Are we going on a tropical vacation? Are we doing a carnival?’”
Jonathan Davino Worked With Sydney Sweeney
The White Lotus actress and Davino collaborated when working on the movie Anyone But You. Her man served as a producer in the rom-com.
“It’s really great to work with someone who knows you so well, who fully supports your ideas, your vision and your voice … And it’s nice. I mean, who doesn’t want to be with their best friend all the time?” Sweeney informed Glamour UK.
Their Relationship Was Bombarded With Cheating Rumors
Amid her and Davino's relationship, Sweeney ignited affair rumors with her Anyone But You costar Glen Powell. She clarified to Variety in August 2023 that they purposely sparked the buzz to promote the film.
“That’s what people want! Glen and I don’t really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much; he’s such a hard worker, and I’m a hard worker. We’re excited for the press tour, and I literally just left ADR with him. We talk all the time like, ‘That’s really funny.’”
Sweeney also addressed the issue while hosting Saturday Night Live in March, calling it the "craziest rumor" she had ever seen.
"That's obviously not true. Me and my fiancé produced the movie together and he was there the entire shoot," she added.
Sydney Sweeney Spoke About Their Relationship
Speaking with Cosmopolitan for the magazine's February 2022 cover story, Sweeney said they wanted to keep things away from the spotlight.
"I don't date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it's easiest," she shared. "I have a great support system. I have people who will battle for me and allow me to be on the pedestal and shine without making me feel like, Oh no, I'm shining too bright and I need to step back."
Jonathan Davino and Sydney Sweeney Have Attended Events Together
While Sweeney and Davino have been used to keeping their relationship private, they still make public appearances together.
They were photographed attending the 2023 Venice Film Festival in their matching white ensembles. The couple was also spotted leaving the Hotel Martinez during the 76th Cannes Film Festival.