Oops! Glen Powell Responds After He Was Mistaken for Justin Hartley at 2024 Golden Globes
Glen Powell had the perfect response to being mistakenly spotted at the 2024 Golden Globes!
After a social media update wrote The Dark Knight Rises actor's name above a photo of Justin Hartley walking the red carpet at the Sunday, January 7, awards show, Powell took to Twitter to set the record straight.
"I think this is the perfect time to announce that @justinhartley and I will be starring in the most boring body-swap movie of all time," the Scream Queens star jokingly penned about the This Is Us actor.
While Powell was not in attendance, Hartley was to present the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television.
Although it was all fun and games when it came to the situation with the Bad Moms Christmas star, the Anyone But You actor was not messing around when he set the record straight about the nature of his relationship with Sydney Sweeney.
"When all that stuff happened, you know, publicly, it felt disorienting and unfair," he said about the rumors in a recent interview. "But what I’m realizing is that’s just a part of this gig now."
In the midst of the speculation about he and the Euphoria star, Powell had split from his former girlfriend Gigi Paris.
"If you talk to a girl or something like that, and you’re like, 'We have a really great connection, we’re having a really great interaction,' and then they ask you for a selfie, it’s like, Oh…," the hunk explained of finding love while being famous.
"When the sun is shining, you gotta make hay," he explained of his recent successes. "And you gotta chase this while you got it. And on a romantic level, you gotta find a teammate who is down for that adventure, down for that uncertainty, down for that thing. It’s a lot to deal with. Honestly, I really try to be a great partner. When I love, I love hard. I also understand that the speed and uncertainty of my life is a very hard thing to put up with."
As far as his split from the model, an insider explained, "They had been on the rocks since Top Gun came out. Gigi was never happy with the long distance filming and when she came to Australia [where Powell was filming Anyone But You] they both decided to break up for good."