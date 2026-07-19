Sydney Sweeney Flaunts Her Booty in Underwear-Baring Photo During Australia Trip

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Sydney Sweeney showed off her behind in a series of photos while on her trip to Australia. The Euphoria starlet, 28, shared a gallery of snapshots from her vacation Down Under on social media on Sunday, July 19.

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Sydney Sweeney Showed Off Her Body in Her Latest Snap

Source: @sydneysweeney/Instagram Sydney Sweeney took a photo of herself in her underwear.

One shot had the blonde bombshell brushing her teeth in the bathroom while rocking a cropped gray cardigan and white underwear. Another photo featured Sweeney suntanning on the beach and she flashed her chest in a black and white gingham-printed bikini top. Other pics had Sweeney and her friends rock climbing, with the White Lotus actress sporting tight black leggings and snug jacket.

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Sydney Sweeney's Boyfriend Scooter Braun Joined Her Down Under

Source: @sydneysweeney/Instagram Sydney Sweeney also shared a photo of her bikini online.

Other snaps showed Sweeney hugging boyfriend Scooter Braun as they went hiking and while on their private jet. One funny video had the Washington native and her pals playing with bumper cars at an arcade. Her Gundam costar Noah Centineo also made an appearance in the photo dump, as the two are currently filming the Netflix film in Queensland, Australia.

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Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Started Dating in 2025

Source: @sydneysweeney/Instagram Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun have been dating since last year.

According to an official plot synopsis, the sci-fi flick is about rival robot "pilots fighting on opposite sides of decades-long war between Earth and its space former colonies." “As shifting allegiances and a growing threat set them on a collision course for one another,” the description read. “They’re pulled into a high-stakes race across the stars that could define the fate of humanity." The Anyone But You actress and the former talent manager, 45, first sparked romance rumors shortly after she ended her engagement to Jonathan Davino in 2025. Last June, they were also spotted attending Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in Italy together.

Source: @sydneysweeney/Instagram Scooter Braun accompanied the actress on her vacation Down Under.