Sydney Sweeney Ready to Go 'Straight to Marriage' With Scooter Braun as Couple Considers Elopement: Source

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Sydney Sweeney is reportedly ready to tie the knot with her boyfriend, Scooter Braun, as sources claim the pair is eyeing an elopement. "Sydney's been engaged before and wants to skip ahead straight to marriage," a source told RadarOnline.com.

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Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Have 'Zero Time' to Plan Wedding

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun were first romantically linked in September 2025.

The insider suggested that Braun, 45, and Sweeney, 28, talked about the future and are on the same page about the possibility of eloping or having a low-key wedding due to the actress' busy schedule. The Euphoria alum is expected to spend the next two years expanding her career as a producer while also balancing multiple film projects. "There's zero time to plan a wedding, but there's definitely time to elope — and they both think the time is now," the insider claimed.

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Sydney Sweeney Not Interested in Long Engagement

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney split from her ex-fiancé, Jonathan Davino, after nearly seven years together.

A separate source told the outlet that Sweeney was not interested in a long engagement following her split from Jonathan Davino in March 2025, which came three years after he got down on one knee. "Sydney thinks Scooter is a keeper," an insider alleged. "He's been incredibly supportive and helpful in her plans to start a production company and doesn't see the point in another long engagement with their connection in such a solid spot."

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Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Met at Jeff Bezos' Wedding

Source: @sydneysweeney/Instagram Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney kept their romance private for several months before being seen publicly.

The Housemaid star and investor were first romantically linked in September 2025 after reportedly meeting earlier that summer at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding in Venice, Italy. "They talk every day and see each other often. It is hot and heavy," a source told a news outlet of the romance at the time. "I don't want to say the L word, but it feels like the L word. They seem very much in love, or at least incredibly in l---. The attraction is she is hot as can be, and he is an old soul who is helping her guide her way through sudden fame and her exploding career. He gives great advice. They have what each other wants."

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Went Instagram Official in April

Source: @sydneysweeney/Instagram Sydney Sweeney shared PDA-filled photos with Scooter Braun in May.