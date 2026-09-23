Sydney Sweeney Flaunts Her Figure and Gives Sweet Nod to Boyfriend Scooter Braun While Wearing Her Lingerie Brand: Photos
Sept. 23 2026, Published 3:14 p.m. ET
Sydney Sweeney put her chest on display in her latest campaign for her lingerie brand, Syrn.
The Euphoria alum, 29, showed off her company's latest bra collection on Instagram on Wednesday, September 23.
Sydney Sweeney Modeled Her Newest Collection on Social Media
"Send Nudes, now yours," the company penned in their social media caption about their new undergarment line. "Syd wears the Smooth Cup Demi in Babe," they added.
"Designed with the same Romantic Demi fit you know and love, now in a smooth cup to wear with your favorite t-shirts," they described. The label also characterizes the lingerie set as “a cheeky and playful take on the classic nude color palette.”
Sydney Sweeney Rocked a 'SB' Necklace in Honor of Boyfriend Scooter Braun
In one snap, Sweeney had her long blonde hair styled in loose waves as she tilted her head to the side and flaunted the beige-colored bra.
In another shot in the gallery, Sweeney took a fun selfie with a digital camera as she donned the lingerie top. The third photo had the Anyone But You star posing on a bed during her photoshoot.
But Sweeney appeared to pay tribute to her boyfriend Scooter Braun in her latest snapshots, as she sported a sparkling necklace with his initials "SB" for the shoot.
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Sweeney and the former music manager, 45, sparked romance rumors in June 2025 after meeting at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s Venice wedding.
The couple went social media-official in May when she posted snapshots from their time at the Stagecoach music festival in California.
Their relationship seems to be getting quite serious, as the Madame Webb star and the businessman were spotted earlier this month hanging out with his children, Jagger Joseph, 11, Levi Magnus, 9, and Hart Violet, 7, while grabbing smoothies together in Los Angeles.
Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Sparked Romance Rumors Last Year
On September 12, Braun shared a sweet birthday tribute to his ladylove on Instagram, writing: “Happy birthday to the woman who is the exception to every rule. The person who surprised me and showed me how life with true partnership can be lived."
"You make me smile harder, laugh louder, adventure more, and dream bigger. Happy birthday Syd. Many more celebrations ahead. I love you," he gushed.
The music executive also reportedly wants to head down the aisle with Sweeney sometime in the near future. “He thinks she is the modern Marilyn Monroe,” a source told Page Six on September 13.
“He is trying very hard to marry her,” the insider dished. “He is following her and chartering private planes. He’s going to stay focused on her until she marries him.”