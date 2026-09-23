Sydney Sweeney Flaunts Her Figure and Gives Sweet Nod to Boyfriend Scooter Braun While Wearing Her Lingerie Brand: Photos

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Sydney Sweeney Modeled Her Newest Collection on Social Media

Source: @SYRN/INSTAGRAM Sydney Sweeney sported a beige bra in her latest brand campaign.

"Send Nudes, now yours," the company penned in their social media caption about their new undergarment line. "Syd wears the Smooth Cup Demi in Babe," they added. "Designed with the same Romantic Demi fit you know and love, now in a smooth cup to wear with your favorite t-shirts," they described. The label also characterizes the lingerie set as “a cheeky and playful take on the classic nude color palette.”

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Sydney Sweeney Rocked a 'SB' Necklace in Honor of Boyfriend Scooter Braun

Source: @SYRN/INSTAGRAM Sydney Sweeney kept it cute and casual in a mirror selfie.

In one snap, Sweeney had her long blonde hair styled in loose waves as she tilted her head to the side and flaunted the beige-colored bra. In another shot in the gallery, Sweeney took a fun selfie with a digital camera as she donned the lingerie top. The third photo had the Anyone But You star posing on a bed during her photoshoot. But Sweeney appeared to pay tribute to her boyfriend Scooter Braun in her latest snapshots, as she sported a sparkling necklace with his initials "SB" for the shoot.

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Source: MEGA Scooter Braun paid tribute to Sydney Sweeney on her birthday earlier this month.

Sweeney and the former music manager, 45, sparked romance rumors in June 2025 after meeting at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s Venice wedding. The couple went social media-official in May when she posted snapshots from their time at the Stagecoach music festival in California. Their relationship seems to be getting quite serious, as the Madame Webb star and the businessman were spotted earlier this month hanging out with his children, Jagger Joseph, 11, Levi Magnus, 9, and Hart Violet, 7, while grabbing smoothies together in Los Angeles.

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Sparked Romance Rumors Last Year

Source: @SYRN/INSTAGRAM Scooter Braun reportedly hopes to marry Sydney Sweeney soon.