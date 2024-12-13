or
Sydney Sweeney Hits Back at Trolls Who Mocked Her Bikini Body, Shows Off Tough Workouts and Strong Arms: Watch

Sydney Sweeney proved she can take on anything — or anyone — that comes her way.

Dec. 13 2024, Published 5:50 p.m. ET

Sydney Sweeney hit back at haters who made rude comments about her body after photos of the actress rocking a bikini hit the internet.

On Friday, December 13, the blonde bombshell posted an Instagram video that began by displaying dozens of awful remarks from random individuals, with people claiming she needs to "lose a few pounds" and looks "frumpy."

The clip then transitioned into photos and videos of the Euphoria star, 27, lifting weights in the gym, proudly showing off her muscular arms, training in the boxing ring, punching a speed bag and more.

Fans and celebrities alike applauded Sweeney for standing up for herself, with one person commenting, "Girl you're so pretty, don’t care about them! ❤️."

"So powerful ❤️👏," raved another supporter, while Bridgerton lead Phoebe Dynevor wrote, "👊👊👊❤️."

Sydney Sweeney showed off her fit body after internet trolls criticized her figure.

The star has frequently discussed body image since she's received mixed reactions for doing topless scenes in Euphoria.

"People forget that I’m playing a character, they think, ‘Oh, she gets naked onscreen, she’s a s-- symbol," she spilled to the Hollywood Reporter. "And I can’t get past that. I have no problems with those scenes, and I won’t stop doing them, but I wish there was an easier way to have an open conversation about what we’re assuming about actors in the industry."

In her latest Instagram upload, the actress documented herself in the boxing ring and hitting the gym.

Sweeney also revealed in 2022 that her family isn't at all ashamed of her for stripping down on screen.

While on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show, she admitted her grandparents even came to a screening of the Season 2 premiere of Euphoria.

"I invited my entire family and I didn’t really think about [the nudity]. I was like, ‘It’s a Hollywood premiere! You’ve got to come!’ We were all sitting next to each other and giant screen — ginormous screen," she recalled of her relatives seeing her topless.

However, her grandparents laughed off the incident, as Sweeney spilled, "They said I have the best t--- in Hollywood."

The gorgeous star said there's a double standard in Hollywood when it comes to doing nude scenes.

Sweeney has also pointed out how unfair it is that men who take off their clothes off for movies never receive any criticism.

"There are hour-long compilations of world-famous male actors with nude scenes who win Oscars and get praised for that work," she noted. "But the moment a woman does it, it degrades them. They’re not actresses. They just take off their tops so they can get a role."

"I don’t think as many people took me seriously in Euphoria because I took my shirt off. There’s such a double standard," the Handmaid's Tale alum continued. "I really hope I can have a little part in changing that."

