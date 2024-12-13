Sydney Sweeney Hits Back at Trolls Who Mocked Her Bikini Body, Shows Off Tough Workouts and Strong Arms: Watch

Sweeney also revealed in 2022 that her family isn't at all ashamed of her for stripping down on screen.

While on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show, she admitted her grandparents even came to a screening of the Season 2 premiere of Euphoria.

"I invited my entire family and I didn’t really think about [the nudity]. I was like, ‘It’s a Hollywood premiere! You’ve got to come!’ We were all sitting next to each other and giant screen — ginormous screen," she recalled of her relatives seeing her topless.

However, her grandparents laughed off the incident, as Sweeney spilled, "They said I have the best t--- in Hollywood."