Sydney Sweeney's Hottest Red Carpet Looks in Photos — From Sheer Gowns to Cleavage-Baring Numbers
Nov. 27 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards
Sydney Sweeney arrived at the event in Los Angeles, Calif., wearing a strapless dress with a black and silver bodice. The ensemble featured a high slit, revealing her toned legs and black high heels.
The Euphoria star also emphasized her décolletage by styling her hair sleek and straight.
HBO's Golden Globes After-Party
The White Lotus actress looked like a real-life Greek goddess in a white pleated dress from the Paolo Sebastian Fall 2019 Couture collection. The gown boasted jaw-dropping cutouts and a plunging neckline that highlighted her cleavage.
Vanity Fair's Oscar Party
For the event in Beverly Hills, Calif., Sweeney let her crystal-encrusted Miu Miu gown contain her generous curves. The embellished bodice with thin spaghetti straps amped up her elegance, while the slit offered a daring touch to her overall look.
2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards
The Anyone But You actress ditched her eye-popping gowns and opted for a Miu Miu ensemble — a pink cropped shirt and bedazzled skirt — that showcased her toned midriff.
2023 Power of Young Hollywood
Sweeney heightened her elegance in a black, form-fitting dress with a slit and a sweetheart neckline, complemented by pointed-toe heels.
The same year, she told Variety she finds power in her femininity.
"I use my brain, and I use everything that I'm learning every single day in this industry as my power. Knowledge is everything," she told the outlet.
'Madame Web' World Premiere
Inspired by the film Madame Web, Sweeney hit the red carpet at the film's world premiere in a head-turning strapless dress with a web-like pattern.
People's Choice Awards 2024
The Immaculate star oozed sensuality as her famous figure strained against her plunging red Mônot gown.
'Christy' Premiere
Sweeney flaunted her cinched waist and voluptuous figure at the premiere of Christy, sporting a corset gown that seemed to struggle to contain her.
In an Instagram update, she revealed she underwent rigorous training to play former pro boxer Christy Martin in the flick.
"Over the past few months, I've been immersed in training to bring to life the story of an incredible woman — a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring," she shared. "Her journey is a testament to resilience, strength, and hope, and I'm honored to step into her shoes to share her powerful story with you all."
Variety's Power of Women
In her most-talked-about red carpet look yet, Sweeney dominated Variety's Power of Women when she graced the event in a revealing, see-through dress that carefully traced her front assets and abundant curves. The floor-length gown left nothing to the imagination as its skirt skimmed her body in loose, elegant folds.