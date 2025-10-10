Sydney Sweeney's Body Transformation in Before and After Photos
Oct. 10 2025, Published 12:05 a.m. ET
October 2017
Sydney Sweeney has always served fabulous looks throughout the years.
During the world premiere of Dead Ant at the 2017 Screamfest Horror Film Festival 2017, the actress stole the spotlight with her fresh-faced charm in a short, black, textured dress. She paired the look with black, pointed-toe high heels.
December 2017
Sweeney flaunted her youthful glow in a red top with cut-out details and a high-waisted skirt at Refinery29's 29Rooms in December 2017. For her footwear, she opted to slip into black, knee-high boots.
January 2018
Sweeney looked radiant when she arrived at Marie Claire's Image Makers Award 2018 in an off-the-shoulder dress with a floral-print design. To complete the look, she wore high heels with thin straps.
April 2018
Wearing a dress with a white bodice and voluminous tulle skirt, Sweeney attended The Handmaid's Tale Season 2 premiere in April 2018.
June 2018
While at the Los Angeles premiere of Sharp Objects, Sweeney exuded charm and beauty while donning a body-hugging dress with ruffles and floral print.
August 2018
Sweeney lit up the room at Variety's Annual Power of Young Hollywood in a sparkly gown.
September 2018
The Everything Sucks! actress looked like a Disney princess when she made an appearance at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, wearing a baby pink strapless A-line gown with a sweetheart neckline.
January 2019
Girl next door! Sweeney, who was wearing a white dress with a voluminous skirt and open-toed high heels, was the center of attention at the 2019 BAFTA Tea Party.
June 2019
During the Los Angeles premiere of Euphoria, Sweeney wore a custom Miu Miu gown that featured a one-shoulder top with floral print and a matching skirt with a high slit.
July 2019
Sweeney turned heads with her natural beauty at the Los Angeles premiere of Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood. For the event, she sported a plunging pink dress that exposed her décolletage.
September 2019
Sweeney brought the heat to the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards in a bright red Marchesa dress with ruffled and layered skirt.
January 2020
In January 2020, The White Lotus actress pushed fashion boundaries by wearing a cleavage-baring ensemble with a high slit that exposed her toned leg.
November 2021
Wearing a fearless, one-shoulder fit, Sweeney rocked the daring look at the 2021 LACMA Art+Film Gala.
March 2022
Sweeney showed off a daring transformation when she attended the 37th Annual Film Independent Spirit Awards. For the event, she debuted a red hair color that complemented her gray Miu Miu dress filled with embellishments. She amped up the look with drop earrings and stacks of rings.
April 2022
The Emmy-nominated actress made waves at the Euphoria FYC event in Los Angeles. Instead of a dress, she exuded elegance in an all-black ensemble featuring a black blazer with an ultra-plunging neckline and matching trousers.
June 2022
Sweeney brought back her s--- side when she put her ripped midriff on full display while at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards.
September 2022
Sweeney oozed undeniable s-- appeal during a red-hot moment at the 2022 HBO Emmys Party. Her emerald green Versace gown boasted asymmetric cutouts that exposed her chest and chiseled core, leaving little to the imagination.
May 2023
For the 2023 Met Gala, the Euphoria actress sported an embellished nude Miu Miu gown that helped her serve a smoldering look.
August 2023
Sweeney embraced her inner siren in a form-fitting Alexander McQueen leather dress at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood event.
September 2023
Wearing a sophisticated tulle dress, Sweeney stole the spotlight as she turned up the heat at the Venice Film Festival.
December 2023
Bombshell energy! Sweeney attended the promotional event for Anyone But You in a sheer gown with crystal embellishments and a black belt.
February 2024
Sweeney took a fashion risk — and nailed it — at the People's Choice Awards 2024! She made headlines with an eye-popping red Mônot dress with a plunging neckline, center-cut slit, column skirt and halter straps.
May 2024
Sweeney left everyone speechless when she made an appearance at the 2024 Met Gala in a baby blue Miu Miu gown, showcasing her s-- appeal.
March 2025
For Vanity Fair's Oscars party, Sweeney owned the moment in a pink Miu Miu keyhole gown with a floor-grazing skirt.
May 2025
At the 2025 Met Gala, Sweeney joined the fun in a black Miu Miu keyhole gown with crystal embellishments that honored the night's theme of "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style."
June 2025
Sweeney was a real-life Barbie in a massive Vera Wang ball gown, which she wore to the premiere of Echo Valley.
August 2025
Sweeney was a showstopper during the Los Angeles special screening of Americana in August. During the event, she highlighted her youthful elegance in a custom Danielle Frankel gown and a matching headband.
September 2025
During the premiere of Christy at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival, Sweeney dropped jaws in a bust-enhancing look featuring a sultry light pink gown with a plunging neckline and bustier design.
September 2025 - Emmys
Sweeney embraced her sultry look at the 2025 Emmys, wearing an eye-catching red gown that accentuated her well-proportioned figure.