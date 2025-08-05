or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Sydney Sweeney
OK LogoNEWS

Sydney Sweeney Should 'Marry' Barron Trump, Jesse Watters Suggests Amid Republican Actress' American Eagle Ad Drama: 'Create the Greatest Political Dynasty'

Composite photo of Sydney Sweeney, Barron Trump and Jesse Watters
Source: American Eagle;mega

Jesse Watters wants to see Sydney Sweeney end up with Donald Trump's youngest son.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 5 2025, Published 4:10 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Jesse Watters is the latest to chime in on the drama surrounding Sydney Sweeney's controversial American Eagle advertisements.

On the Monday, August 4, episode of Fox News' The Five, the anchor came to the actress' defense over the campaign, which peopled deemed racist since she bragged about having "good genes" while wearing the brand's denim.

Article continues below advertisement

Jesse Waters Defends Sydney Sweeney's Ads

Photo of Fox News' Jesse Watters defended Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle advertisements.
Source: mega

Fox News' Jesse Watters defended Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle advertisements

"They’ve called a blonde-haired, blue-eyed actress a Nazi for a week. This is a Madison Avenue campaign thing that they’ve done since the '80s, they play on words with jeans. They’ve done it with brown-eyed girls, Blacks and blondes," Watters began his address, then mentioning how President Donald Trump commended the ads and praised the Anyone But You lead for being a registered Republican.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Watters said the American Eagle CEO was 'smart' for putting the actress in the campaign.
Source: mega

Watters said the American Eagle CEO was 'smart' for putting the actress in the campaign.

"Trump, who is in the culture because he watches TV all the time, seizes on this, champions this great American clothing company, and the Democrats lose another culture war battle," Watters continued. "And so, my question is, why are Democrats so obsessed with Nazis? Everything is Nazis. So when I hear someone has good genes, I think hot parents. I don’t think Hitler. They think Hitler all the time, and the CEO is Jewish. He’s not thinking Hitler. He’s thinking s-- sells because he’s smart and the stock’s up 20 percent. "

MORE ON:
Sydney Sweeney

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Actress Will 'Marry' Barron Trump, Fox News Host Predicts

Photo of the Fox News host declared Sweeney should marry Barron Trump to 'create the greatest political dynasty.'
Source: mega

The Fox News host declared Sweeney should marry Barron Trump to 'create the greatest political dynasty.'

"Now, every girl wants to look like her and every guy wants to look at her, and the Democrats think, wait a second, why don’t we call her a Nazi and boycott the company? They spent $20 million on how to get men back? Just stop doing that," Watters insisted. "Whatever you’re doing, just stop doing it."

The broadcaster ended his speech by making a shocking prediction, declaring, "And you know how this ends? She’s gonna marry Barron [Trump] and it’s going to create the greatest political dynasty in American history."

Despite being mentioned, Donald and Melania Trump's 19-year-old son hasn't commented on the situation.

Donald Trump Praises the Actress

Image of some people felt the AE ads promoted white supremacy or eugenics.
Source: american eagle

Some people felt the AE ads promoted white supremacy or eugenics.

When the POTUS found out about the ad and heard the Euphoria star was a Republican, he praised her in a lengthy Truth Social post, noting she "has the HOTTEST ad out there."

"It’s for American Eagle, and the jeans are ‘flying of the shelves.’ Go get ’em Sidney [sic]," he penned. "On the other side of the ledger, Jaguar did a stupid, and seriously WOKE, advertisement, THAT IS A DISASTER. The CEO just resigned, the company is in turmoil."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.