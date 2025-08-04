'Not the Best Time': Donald Trump, 79, Disgusts Critics After Calling Sydney Sweeney, 27, 'Hot' Amid Jeffrey Epstein Drama
Donald Trump critics are disturbed by his latest social media rant about actress Sydney Sweeney.
The president of the United States, 79, faced backlash on Monday, August 4, after drooling over the "hot" Anyone But You star, 27, in a message shared to Truth Social — with many haters calling out the pair's more than 50-year age difference and circling back to ongoing controversy involving Trump's former friendship with late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Anti-MAGA social media users said it wasn't the "time" to be praising a much-younger woman's looks amid controversy over the Trump administration's handling of the Epstein files.
Donald Trump Drools Over Sydney Sweeney
"Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the 'HOTTEST' ad out there. It’s for American Eagle, and the jeans are 'flying off the shelves.' Go get ‘em Sydney!" Trump expressed on Monday morning.
Sweeney's American Eagle ad has been the subject of controversy as some fans felt the commercial was overly sexualized and catered to the "male gaze."
Other critics claimed the advertisement — which featured Sweeney talking about her "great genes" — glorified "whiteness" and promoted eugenics, a highly discredited belief involving improving the genetic quality of the human population through selective breeding.
President Bashes 'Woke' Brands Jaguar and Bud Lite
Meanwhile, many conservative social media users — including Trump — have praised the promotional video for challenging what they feel is an uptick in "woke" advertisements and "cancel culture."
While applauding Sweeney, whom Trump shouted out for being a "registered Republican," the POTUS bashed other brands, as well as pop icon Taylor Swift, for being too "woke."
Donald Trump Says Taylor Swift Is 'No Longer Hot'
Loving any opportunity to slam the "Love Story" singer, Trump then asked fans to "look at woke singer Taylor Swift."
"Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can’t stand her (HATE!). She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became, NO LONGER HOT," the U.S. commander-in-chief snubbed.
Continuing to lather in self-praise, Trump concluded: "The tide has seriously turned — Being WOKE is for losers, being Republican is what you want to be. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"
In response to Trump's post, haters ridiculed The Apprentice star for condoning hypersexualization — especially as he faces backlash for previously being pals with Epstein, a convicted child s-- offender and accused trafficker of minors.
"I'm not a political strategist, but this probably isn't the best time to mention the hotness of a girl who is over 50 years younger than you," one person acknowledged, as another asked X's AI robot Grok: "If you're accused of being President Paedo is it a good PR move to start tweeting about young women in tight jeans?"
"Sydney Sweeney is too old for Trump. He prefers them underage," a third troll snubbed, as a fourth declared: "Trump really woke up and chose insecure grandpa ranting again. This post reads like a jealous high school mean girl with a Truth Social account."
"He’s drooling over Sydney Sweeney’s jeans ad like a creep, whining about Jaguar commercials, and somehow still obsessed with Taylor Swift a woman who’s more powerful, beloved, and relevant than he’s ever been in his life," they noted. "He’s not mad about being 'woke.' He’s mad that brands and artists no longer bend to his fragile ego. That’s why he’s targeting women. Always women. It’s projection, it’s petty, and it’s pathetic. The only thing 'flying off the shelves' is Trump’s last shred of dignity."