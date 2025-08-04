Politics 'Not the Best Time': Donald Trump, 79, Disgusts Critics After Calling Sydney Sweeney, 27, 'Hot' Amid Jeffrey Epstein Drama Source: MEGA; American Eagle Donald Trump is a big fan of Sydney Sweeney's controversial American Eagle ad. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 4 2025, Published 1:17 p.m. ET

Donald Trump critics are disturbed by his latest social media rant about actress Sydney Sweeney. The president of the United States, 79, faced backlash on Monday, August 4, after drooling over the "hot" Anyone But You star, 27, in a message shared to Truth Social — with many haters calling out the pair's more than 50-year age difference and circling back to ongoing controversy involving Trump's former friendship with late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Anti-MAGA social media users said it wasn't the "time" to be praising a much-younger woman's looks amid controversy over the Trump administration's handling of the Epstein files.

Donald Trump Drools Over Sydney Sweeney

President Bashes 'Woke' Brands Jaguar and Bud Lite

Meanwhile, many conservative social media users — including Trump — have praised the promotional video for challenging what they feel is an uptick in "woke" advertisements and "cancel culture." While applauding Sweeney, whom Trump shouted out for being a "registered Republican," the POTUS bashed other brands, as well as pop icon Taylor Swift, for being too "woke."

"On the other side of the ledger, Jaguar did a stupid, and seriously WOKE advertisement, THAT IS A TOTAL DISASTER! The CEO just resigned in disgrace, and the company is in absolute turmoil," Trump claimed. "Who wants to buy a Jaguar after looking at that disgraceful ad." "Shouldn’t they have learned a lesson from Bud Lite, which went woke and essentially destroyed, in a short campaign, the company," he continued. "The market cap destruction has been unprecedented, with BILLIONS OF DOLLARS SO FOOLISHLY LOST."

Donald Trump Says Taylor Swift Is 'No Longer Hot'

Loving any opportunity to slam the "Love Story" singer, Trump then asked fans to "look at woke singer Taylor Swift." "Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can’t stand her (HATE!). She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became, NO LONGER HOT," the U.S. commander-in-chief snubbed. Continuing to lather in self-praise, Trump concluded: "The tide has seriously turned — Being WOKE is for losers, being Republican is what you want to be. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

