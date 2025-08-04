or
Sydney Sweeney Ignores Heckler at Movie Premiere Who Calls Her Out for 'Racist' American Eagle Ad

Sydney Sweeney was heckled at a Hollywood screening of her movie 'Americana.'

Aug. 4 2025, Published 1:42 p.m. ET

Sydney Sweeney is keeping calm and carrying on.

On Sunday, August 3, the actress got dolled up for a screening of her movie Americana at the Desert 5 Spot in Los Angeles, marking her first public appearance since receiving backlash over her American Eagle advertisements.

Sydney Sweeney Gets Heckled

Sydney Sweeney ignored a heckler at her movie screening who called her American Eagle ad 'racist.'

The Euphoria star, 27, donned a pale yellow strapless frock, which featured a corseted bodice with a puffy tulle skirt. She accessorized with a thick matching headband, a bracelet on one arm and matching heels.

Sweeney took solo red carpet photos and next to costars Halsey and Simon Rex before heading inside the theater — but as she made her way to the doors, she was heckled by a loud woman who screamed, "Stop the ad! It is being racist!"

The blonde beauty ignored the individual and held onto her security guard's hand as she entered the venue.

The Actress Posted About Her Night Out on Instagram

The actress posted photos from her night via Instagram Stories.

The star didn't let the situation spoil her fun, as that same day, she uploaded some photos from the night on her Instagram Story, showing herself getting her makeup done and posting polaroids with friends from the after-party.

As OK! reported, the star had some people up in arms over her AE campaign, in which she bragged about having "great genes" while modeling jeans from the brand.

Individuals claimed the campaign was promoting eugenics and white supremacy, while others praised the ad for "ending wokeness."

Sydney Sweeney

Donald Trump Praises Sydney Sweeney

Sweeney was called out for saying she has 'great genes' in her American Eagle ad.

Donald Trump's MAGA fanbase quickly came to the star's defense, and it soon came out that she was registered as a Republican in Florida.

The president was excited to hear the news, telling a reporter, "That’s what I wouldn’t have known, but I’m glad you told me that. If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic. You’d be surprised at how many people are Republicans."

Donald Trump praised the actress' ad and claimed 'woke' Taylor Swift is 'no longer hot.'

Not long after, he complimented the Anyone But You lead again in a Truth Social post, writing, "Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the ‘HOTTEST’ ad out there. The jeans are ‘flying off the shelves.’ Go get ’em Sydney!"

Trump also took aim at "woke" Taylor Swift, whom he's come at multiple times in the past due to her support for Democratic candidates.

"Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can’t stand her (HATE!). She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became, NO LONGER HOT," he claimed. "The tide has seriously turned — Being WOKE is for losers, being Republican is what you want to be."

