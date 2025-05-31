Sydney Sweeney Confirms Split From Jonathan Davino: 'I'm Loving It'

When Sydney Sweeney deleted a photo from Instagram of herself with Jonathan Davino in March, rumors about the couple splitting instantly erupted online.

Soon after, the actress ditched her engagement ring, leading fans to believe she and her then-fiancé were done for good — but neither confirmed their relationship was over.

In a new interview from Saturday, May 31, Sweeney finally revealed she and Davino broke up. When asked if she was still planning a wedding, the White Lotus star answered, “No.”