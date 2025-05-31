Sydney Sweeney Confirms Split From Jonathan Davino: 'I'm Loving It'
When Sydney Sweeney deleted a photo from Instagram of herself with Jonathan Davino in March, rumors about the couple splitting instantly erupted online.
Soon after, the actress ditched her engagement ring, leading fans to believe she and her then-fiancé were done for good — but neither confirmed their relationship was over.
In a new interview from Saturday, May 31, Sweeney finally revealed she and Davino broke up. When asked if she was still planning a wedding, the White Lotus star answered, “No.”
Sydney Sweeney Confirms Split From Jonathan Davino
As for whether she’s single? Sweeney confirmed to the news outlet, “Yes,” adding, “I’m learning a lot about myself, spending more time with my friends. And I’m loving it.”
Sweeney and her ex started dating in 2018 and were engaged in February 2022. Much like the details of the proposal, the exact reason for their breakup remains in the dark.
To no surprise, though, as the actress told the news outlet that she’s “always been guarded." After her fame ignited from her 2019 role in Euphoria, Sweeney said she became even more careful with letting people into her inner circle.
Sydney Sweeney Says 'a Lot' of Her Privacy Is 'Gone'
“Definitely more so now. You let a few people in who you trust,” she explained of her safekeeping.
“A lot is gone… like privacy. Which is huge,” Sweeney explained. “You don’t realize how much that means until you lose it. I see all the time: ‘Oh, they sold themselves; they knew what they were signing up for.’ But 18-year-old me had no idea what she was signing up for.”
Though the Hollywood star is busy navigating her way through life lessons and her growing fame, fans are still wondering what exactly happened with her and Davino.
- Sydney Sweeney Deletes Photo Kissing Fiancé Jonathan Davino Amid Mounting Breakup Rumors
- When Did Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino Split? Insider Reveals Their Breakup Timeline
- Sydney Sweeney Flaunts Killer Bikini Body in Seductive Underwater Video as Rumors Mount She Split From Fiancé Jonathan Davino: Watch
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Sydney Sweeney Shuts Down Rumors About Dating Glen Powell
While there’s been speculation about Sweeney being romantically involved with her Anyone But You costar Glen Powell, she shut those rumors down during her interview.
“Glen and I adore each other, so I think we were so happy for the reception of the film,” she said. “When you spend so much time with someone, you become close, and you talk to each other about anything. So work, life, family, friends — he’s just there for me. I’m there for him.”
Sydney Sweeney Sells Soap Made With Her Bathwater
As for her current focus post-breakup, Sweeney is on a mission to embody body positivity so she can be in the driver's seat of her self-worth — she’s even exploring entrepreneurship by selling soap made from her own bathwater.
“A woman’s body is beyond empowering and beautiful and s--- and all the things,” she shared. “And I think that one day I will be able to have control of the narrative of my body. I’ll take the power.”