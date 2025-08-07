Sydney Sweeney's Brother Pokes Fun at Her American Eagle Ad Drama

Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney's brother, Trent Sweeney, playfully poked fun at his sibling's controversial American Eagle advertisements. On Wednesday, August 6, Trent uploaded a photo of a certificate that revealed the United States Air Force promoted him to "staff sergeant" of the 48th munitions squadron. "It's them good jeans 🥸," he wrote over the snap of his accomplishment.

Sydney Sweeney's Controversial American Eagle Campaign

Source: @trent_sweeney/instagram Sydney Sweeney's brother joked he has 'good jeans' after the actress' American Eagle ad drama.

The caption was a reference to the actress' AE campaign, in which she bragged about having "good genes" while modeling the brand's denim pieces. The ad sparked instant backlash, as some felt it was promoting white supremacy or eugenics. She was even heckled at a Sunday, August 3, screening of her movie Americana in Los Angeles, with a woman yelling at her outside the movie theater, "Stop the ad! It is being racist!"

Source: american eagle AE defended their campaign by noting the ads are 'about the jeans' and the actress' 'story.'

The brand responded to the drama by stating, "'Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans' is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story. We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone."

Donald Trump Raves Over the Actress' 'Hot' Ad

Source: mega;american eagle Donald Trump commended the ads after leaning the 'Euphoria' star is a Republican.

The drama didn't stop, and it was soon revealed the blonde beauty was a registered Republican, something Donald Trump and the MAGA base were delighted to hear. "I’m glad you told me that. If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic," the president told a reporter. "You’d be surprised at how many people are Republicans." The POTUS doubled down by writing on Truth Social, "Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the 'HOTTEST' ad out there. It’s for American Eagle, and the jeans are 'flying off the shelves.' Go get ‘em Sydney!" He went on to praise the brand for not doing "woke" advertisements and giving into "cancel culture."

How Sydney Sweeney Has Reacted to the Drama

Source: mega A source claimed the star thinks the situation has 'been blown out of proportion.'