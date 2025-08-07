or
Article continues below advertisement
Sydney Sweeney's Brother Pokes Fun at Her American Eagle Ad Drama

Sydney Sweeney's brother, Trent Sweeney, reacted to the ongoing scandal.

Aug. 7 2025, Published 4:03 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney's brother, Trent Sweeney, playfully poked fun at his sibling's controversial American Eagle advertisements.

On Wednesday, August 6, Trent uploaded a photo of a certificate that revealed the United States Air Force promoted him to "staff sergeant" of the 48th munitions squadron. "It's them good jeans 🥸," he wrote over the snap of his accomplishment.

Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney's Controversial American Eagle Campaign

Photo of Sydney Sweeney's brother joked he has 'good jeans' after the actress' American Eagle ad drama.
Source: @trent_sweeney/instagram

Sydney Sweeney's brother joked he has 'good jeans' after the actress' American Eagle ad drama.

The caption was a reference to the actress' AE campaign, in which she bragged about having "good genes" while modeling the brand's denim pieces. The ad sparked instant backlash, as some felt it was promoting white supremacy or eugenics.

She was even heckled at a Sunday, August 3, screening of her movie Americana in Los Angeles, with a woman yelling at her outside the movie theater, "Stop the ad! It is being racist!"

Article continues below advertisement

Image of AE defended their campaign by noting the ads are 'about the jeans' and the actress' 'story.'
Source: american eagle

AE defended their campaign by noting the ads are 'about the jeans' and the actress' 'story.'

The brand responded to the drama by stating, "'Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans' is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story. We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone."

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Raves Over the Actress' 'Hot' Ad

Photo of Donald Trump commended the ads after leaning the 'Euphoria' star is a Republican.
Source: mega;american eagle

Donald Trump commended the ads after leaning the 'Euphoria' star is a Republican.

The drama didn't stop, and it was soon revealed the blonde beauty was a registered Republican, something Donald Trump and the MAGA base were delighted to hear.

"I’m glad you told me that. If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic," the president told a reporter. "You’d be surprised at how many people are Republicans."

The POTUS doubled down by writing on Truth Social, "Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the 'HOTTEST' ad out there. It’s for American Eagle, and the jeans are 'flying off the shelves.' Go get ‘em Sydney!"

He went on to praise the brand for not doing "woke" advertisements and giving into "cancel culture."

How Sydney Sweeney Has Reacted to the Drama

Image of a source claimed the star thinks the situation has 'been blown out of proportion.'
Source: mega

A source claimed the star thinks the situation has 'been blown out of proportion.'

Sydney herself has yet to comment on the situation, but an insider told a news outlet, "She thinks this whole thing has been blown out of proportion. She’s focusing her energy on work, including being back on set with her Euphoria family."

Season 3 of her hit HBO show is still in production, and on August 2, she was seen doing karaoke with costars Maude Apatow, Hunter Schafer and Jacob Elordi in Santa Monica, Calif. In one viral social media video, the three girls sang "What's Up?" by 4 Non Blondes.

The third season is expected to drop in 2026.

