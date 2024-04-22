Sydney Sweeney Jokes About Her Chest With Hilarious Sweater After Producer Carol Baum Dissed Her Talent and Beauty: Photos

Sweeney has done several topless scenes for Euphoria — but only if she feels it's needed for artistic purposes.

"There are moments where [my character] Cassie was supposed to be shirtless and I would tell [creator and director] Sam [Levinson], ‘I don’t really think that’s necessary here,'" she explained in a past interview. "He was like, ‘OK, we don’t need it.’"

"I’ve never felt like Sam has pushed it on me or was trying to get a nude scene into an HBO show," she added. "When I didn’t want to do it, he didn’t make me."