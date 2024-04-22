OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Sydney Sweeney
OK LogoNEWS

Sydney Sweeney Jokes About Her Chest With Hilarious Sweater After Producer Carol Baum Dissed Her Talent and Beauty: Photos

sydney sweeney jokes chest sweater after carol baum diss photos
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 22 2024, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

She's got jokes!

Sydney Sweeney is well aware of the fact that people are constantly talking about her body, which made it all the more hilarious when she addressed the chatter via social media.

Article continues below advertisement
sydney sweeney jokes chest sweater after carol baum diss photos
Source: @sydneysweeney/instagram

Sydney Sweeney posted photos from a recent vacation.

On Sunday, April 21, the actress uploaded a set of photos from her a recent vacation, and in a few snaps, she rocked a sweater that read "Sorry for having great t---."

Other images showed her and pals enjoying each other's company, dancing in the sand and the star, 26, on a boat with a dog.

Article continues below advertisement
sydney sweeney jokes chest sweater after carol baum diss photos
Source: @sydneysweeney/instagram

The actress wore a shirt that read 'Sorry for having great t---.'

Article continues below advertisement

The bombshell's figure has made headlines for years, and in 2022, she told a funny story about how she brought her grandparents to the Season 2 premiere of Euphoria — but forgot she had several nude scenes in the episode.

"I invited my entire family and I didn’t really think about [the nudity]," she told Ellen DeGeneres on the comedian's talk show. "I was like, ‘It’s a Hollywood premiere! You’ve got to come!’ We were all sitting next to each other and giant screen — ginormous screen."

Article continues below advertisement
sydney sweeney jokes chest sweater after carol baum diss photos
Source: @sydneysweeney/instagram

The 'Euphoria' star is engaged to Jonathan Davino.

Article continues below advertisement

The Handmaid's Tale alum admitted she was "on the floor" with embarrassment at her mistake, though her grandparents took it all in good stride.

"They said I have the best t---- in Hollywood," Sweeney spilled.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

MORE ON:
Sydney Sweeney
Article continues below advertisement

Sweeney has done several topless scenes for Euphoria — but only if she feels it's needed for artistic purposes.

"There are moments where [my character] Cassie was supposed to be shirtless and I would tell [creator and director] Sam [Levinson], ‘I don’t really think that’s necessary here,'" she explained in a past interview. "He was like, ‘OK, we don’t need it.’"

"I’ve never felt like Sam has pushed it on me or was trying to get a nude scene into an HBO show," she added. "When I didn’t want to do it, he didn’t make me."

Article continues below advertisement
sydney sweeney jokes chest sweater after carol baum diss photos
Source: mega

The actress said she doesn't feel pressure to do topless scenes.

Article continues below advertisement

Sweeney's funny top comes less than a week after Carol Baum criticized the blonde beauty while at a screening of her '80s movie Dead Ringers.

Baum explained that she watched Sweeney's recent popular rom-com Anyone But You because "I wanted to know who she is and why everybody’s talking about her."

Article continues below advertisement

"I don’t get Sydney Sweeney," she confessed. "I said to my class, ‘Explain this girl to me. She’s not pretty, she can’t act. Why is she so hot?’ Nobody had an answer."

After her rude remarks went viral, a spokesperson for Sweeney spoke out and criticized Baum.

Article continues below advertisement

"How sad that a woman in the position to share her expertise and experience chooses instead to attack another woman. If that’s what she’s learned in her decades in the industry and feels is appropriate to teach to her students, that’s shameful," they stated. "To unjustly disparage a fellow female producer speaks volumes about Ms Baum's character."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.