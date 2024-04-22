Sydney Sweeney Jokes About Her Chest With Hilarious Sweater After Producer Carol Baum Dissed Her Talent and Beauty: Photos
She's got jokes!
Sydney Sweeney is well aware of the fact that people are constantly talking about her body, which made it all the more hilarious when she addressed the chatter via social media.
On Sunday, April 21, the actress uploaded a set of photos from her a recent vacation, and in a few snaps, she rocked a sweater that read "Sorry for having great t---."
Other images showed her and pals enjoying each other's company, dancing in the sand and the star, 26, on a boat with a dog.
The bombshell's figure has made headlines for years, and in 2022, she told a funny story about how she brought her grandparents to the Season 2 premiere of Euphoria — but forgot she had several nude scenes in the episode.
"I invited my entire family and I didn’t really think about [the nudity]," she told Ellen DeGeneres on the comedian's talk show. "I was like, ‘It’s a Hollywood premiere! You’ve got to come!’ We were all sitting next to each other and giant screen — ginormous screen."
The Handmaid's Tale alum admitted she was "on the floor" with embarrassment at her mistake, though her grandparents took it all in good stride.
"They said I have the best t---- in Hollywood," Sweeney spilled.
Sweeney has done several topless scenes for Euphoria — but only if she feels it's needed for artistic purposes.
"There are moments where [my character] Cassie was supposed to be shirtless and I would tell [creator and director] Sam [Levinson], ‘I don’t really think that’s necessary here,'" she explained in a past interview. "He was like, ‘OK, we don’t need it.’"
"I’ve never felt like Sam has pushed it on me or was trying to get a nude scene into an HBO show," she added. "When I didn’t want to do it, he didn’t make me."
Sweeney's funny top comes less than a week after Carol Baum criticized the blonde beauty while at a screening of her '80s movie Dead Ringers.
Baum explained that she watched Sweeney's recent popular rom-com Anyone But You because "I wanted to know who she is and why everybody’s talking about her."
"I don’t get Sydney Sweeney," she confessed. "I said to my class, ‘Explain this girl to me. She’s not pretty, she can’t act. Why is she so hot?’ Nobody had an answer."
After her rude remarks went viral, a spokesperson for Sweeney spoke out and criticized Baum.
"How sad that a woman in the position to share her expertise and experience chooses instead to attack another woman. If that’s what she’s learned in her decades in the industry and feels is appropriate to teach to her students, that’s shameful," they stated. "To unjustly disparage a fellow female producer speaks volumes about Ms Baum's character."