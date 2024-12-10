Sydney Sweeney Shows Off Her Toned Body While Jet Skiing at Her Stunning $13.5 Million Waterfront Mansion in Florida: Photos

Sydney Sweeney showed off her toned body while jet skiing in Florida — see photos!

Sydney Sweeney looked like she was having a great time when she was seen riding her jet ski at her stunning $13.5 million waterfront mansion in the Florida Keys.

Sweeney snagged the pricy property in June. The home features six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, a 520-bottle wine room, a 330-gallon aquarium, an elevator, a home gym, a game room and carport parking.

The blonde babe has been outspoken about how much she loves being out in nature.

“I go home all the time,” Sweeney told Travel + Leisure in March about her home state of Washington. “What's so beautiful about the Pacific Northwest is everything that you can do outdoors.”

“If you go a little bit north of Spokane, right next to the border, there's like all these hidden little waterfalls,” she said of the region, adding that “you just go everywhere.”