Sydney Sweeney Shows Off Her Toned Body While Jet Skiing at Her Stunning $13.5 Million Waterfront Mansion in Florida: Photos
Sydney Sweeney looked like she was having a great time when she was seen riding her jet ski at her stunning $13.5 million waterfront mansion in the Florida Keys.
In the photos, the Euphoria starlet, 27, wore a blue and white striped top, which she paired with blue bottoms for a fun day in the sun.
Scroll through to see photos from the actress' outing!
The Anyone But You lead looked gorgeous in her cute outfit.
Sweeney snagged the pricy property in June. The home features six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, a 520-bottle wine room, a 330-gallon aquarium, an elevator, a home gym, a game room and carport parking.
- Check Out Chrishell Stause's New $3.3 Million Love Nest Following Bombshell Debut Of Jason Oppenheim Romance
- Sutton Foster Lists Her Quirky Crib For $1.5 Million — Tour The Vibrant Studio City Abode
- 'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne Downgrades From $13 Million Mansion To Modest L.A. Rental — Tour The Spanish-Style Home
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The blonde babe has been outspoken about how much she loves being out in nature.
“I go home all the time,” Sweeney told Travel + Leisure in March about her home state of Washington. “What's so beautiful about the Pacific Northwest is everything that you can do outdoors.”
“If you go a little bit north of Spokane, right next to the border, there's like all these hidden little waterfalls,” she said of the region, adding that “you just go everywhere.”
Sweeney also told Cosmopolitan about how it's important for her to be around her pals and family.
“I have a really amazing friend group where there are a few who are in this industry, but most of them are not,” she shared. “You get to step out of what I call ‘the bubble,’ and you see what’s important in life. You see reality, and it grounds and humbles you.”
“Most of my friends are still my childhood friends, and that’s why most of them aren’t in the industry, because I didn’t grow up in it,” she explained. “It’s very much just going back to my roots.”
However, finding time for herself is tough on the rising star.
“It’s a very different feeling for me,” she said of letting loose. “I am a workaholic. I love to work and I love juggling a million things at the same time. It was almost like a challenge to myself, to take a step back and allow myself to go into vacation mode. And it’s been hard! My friends would hide my phone while I’d be trying to call my team so we could talk scripts and work!”