or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Sydney Sweeney
OK LogoNEWS

Sydney Sweeney Shares a Close-Up Shot of Her Assets in Tiny Silver Dress: Photo

sydney sweeney silver dress
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney flaunted her curves in a close-up Instagram shot, which featured a sparkling silver dress.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 4 2025, Published 9:43 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney is leaning all the way into her Hollywood bombshell era in her latest Instagram Story.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Sydney Sweeney wowed fans with her sparkling silver dress.
Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney wowed fans with her sparkling silver dress.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The actress posted a glamorous close-up clip that gave fans a detailed look at a sparkling silver dress covered in crystal embellishments. The fitted, vintage-inspired silhouette featured a plunging neckline, delicate straps and a tiny bow at the waist, creating a sculpted shape that instantly grabbed everyone’s attention.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

She paired the shimmering look with loose, voluminous curls and soft makeup, fully embracing a classic Old Hollywood vibe. The ultra-glam moment spread quickly online as fans praised her bold fashion mood and signature red-carpet confidence.

The close-up arrived shortly after Sweeney made waves at the NYC premiere of The Housemaid on Tuesday night, December 2, where she wore the same show-stopping dress.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The star wore the same gown to 'The Housemaid' premiere.
Source: MEGA

The star wore the same gown to 'The Housemaid' premiere.

Article continues below advertisement

She stepped onto the carpet as she the dress highlighted her curves, and the low-cut design hugged her body in a way that put her famous cleavage front and center while cameras snapped nonstop.

The corset-style gown sparkled under the lights with its rhinestone finish, ending in a soft train trimmed in white feathers. She pushed the glamour even further with a fluffy feather boa, giving the night a full Old Hollywood feel.

MORE ON:
Sydney Sweeney

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The 28-year-old Euphoria star also ditched her recent bob, returning to long blonde curls that bounced around her shoulders. With icy glam — black liner, frosty shadow and glossy pink lips — she said she wanted to look festive like a “sparkly Christmas light."

Article continues below advertisement
image of Amanda Seyfried matched the vintage vibe in pink.
Source: MEGA

Amanda Seyfried matched the vintage vibe in pink.

Article continues below advertisement

Sweeney later posed with her costar Amanda Seyfried for some sweet red carpet shots. Seyfried, 39, looked equally stunning in a baby pink gown paired with a diamond choker and soft waves that felt straight out of a vintage film.

In The Housemaid, based on Freida McFadden’s hit series, Sweeney plays a young woman who takes a job with a wealthy couple — played by Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar — only to find out things aren’t what they seem.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The actresses posed with her costars on the red carpet.
Source: MEGA

The actresses posed with her costars on the red carpet.

Article continues below advertisement

Off-screen, the two actresses have grown incredibly close.

“She's my everything. I love her so much. She is someone whom I hope I can work with for the rest of my life. She's so kind, she's so funny. I truly love her, and she's just been there for me this year in a way that no one really has opened my eyes to so much, and I just really appreciate her. I love that she's so real,” Sweeney gushed about Seyfried to Access Hollywood.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.