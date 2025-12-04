Sydney Sweeney Shares a Close-Up Shot of Her Assets in Tiny Silver Dress: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney is leaning all the way into her Hollywood bombshell era in her latest Instagram Story.

Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram Sydney Sweeney wowed fans with her sparkling silver dress.

The actress posted a glamorous close-up clip that gave fans a detailed look at a sparkling silver dress covered in crystal embellishments. The fitted, vintage-inspired silhouette featured a plunging neckline, delicate straps and a tiny bow at the waist, creating a sculpted shape that instantly grabbed everyone’s attention.

She paired the shimmering look with loose, voluminous curls and soft makeup, fully embracing a classic Old Hollywood vibe. The ultra-glam moment spread quickly online as fans praised her bold fashion mood and signature red-carpet confidence. The close-up arrived shortly after Sweeney made waves at the NYC premiere of The Housemaid on Tuesday night, December 2, where she wore the same show-stopping dress.

Source: MEGA The star wore the same gown to 'The Housemaid' premiere.

She stepped onto the carpet as she the dress highlighted her curves, and the low-cut design hugged her body in a way that put her famous cleavage front and center while cameras snapped nonstop. The corset-style gown sparkled under the lights with its rhinestone finish, ending in a soft train trimmed in white feathers. She pushed the glamour even further with a fluffy feather boa, giving the night a full Old Hollywood feel.

The 28-year-old Euphoria star also ditched her recent bob, returning to long blonde curls that bounced around her shoulders. With icy glam — black liner, frosty shadow and glossy pink lips — she said she wanted to look festive like a “sparkly Christmas light."

Source: MEGA Amanda Seyfried matched the vintage vibe in pink.

Sweeney later posed with her costar Amanda Seyfried for some sweet red carpet shots. Seyfried, 39, looked equally stunning in a baby pink gown paired with a diamond choker and soft waves that felt straight out of a vintage film. In The Housemaid, based on Freida McFadden’s hit series, Sweeney plays a young woman who takes a job with a wealthy couple — played by Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar — only to find out things aren’t what they seem.

Source: MEGA The actresses posed with her costars on the red carpet.

Off-screen, the two actresses have grown incredibly close.