Sydney Sweeney Shares a Close-Up Shot of Her Assets in Tiny Silver Dress: Photo
Dec. 4 2025, Published 9:43 a.m. ET
Sydney Sweeney is leaning all the way into her Hollywood bombshell era in her latest Instagram Story.
The actress posted a glamorous close-up clip that gave fans a detailed look at a sparkling silver dress covered in crystal embellishments. The fitted, vintage-inspired silhouette featured a plunging neckline, delicate straps and a tiny bow at the waist, creating a sculpted shape that instantly grabbed everyone’s attention.
She paired the shimmering look with loose, voluminous curls and soft makeup, fully embracing a classic Old Hollywood vibe. The ultra-glam moment spread quickly online as fans praised her bold fashion mood and signature red-carpet confidence.
The close-up arrived shortly after Sweeney made waves at the NYC premiere of The Housemaid on Tuesday night, December 2, where she wore the same show-stopping dress.
She stepped onto the carpet as she the dress highlighted her curves, and the low-cut design hugged her body in a way that put her famous cleavage front and center while cameras snapped nonstop.
The corset-style gown sparkled under the lights with its rhinestone finish, ending in a soft train trimmed in white feathers. She pushed the glamour even further with a fluffy feather boa, giving the night a full Old Hollywood feel.
The 28-year-old Euphoria star also ditched her recent bob, returning to long blonde curls that bounced around her shoulders. With icy glam — black liner, frosty shadow and glossy pink lips — she said she wanted to look festive like a “sparkly Christmas light."
Sweeney later posed with her costar Amanda Seyfried for some sweet red carpet shots. Seyfried, 39, looked equally stunning in a baby pink gown paired with a diamond choker and soft waves that felt straight out of a vintage film.
In The Housemaid, based on Freida McFadden’s hit series, Sweeney plays a young woman who takes a job with a wealthy couple — played by Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar — only to find out things aren’t what they seem.
Off-screen, the two actresses have grown incredibly close.
“She's my everything. I love her so much. She is someone whom I hope I can work with for the rest of my life. She's so kind, she's so funny. I truly love her, and she's just been there for me this year in a way that no one really has opened my eyes to so much, and I just really appreciate her. I love that she's so real,” Sweeney gushed about Seyfried to Access Hollywood.