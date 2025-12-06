Topless Sydney Sweeney Covers Up Her Assets as She Nearly Busts Out of Dress in Hot Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney almost let it all hang out! While promoting her latest movie, The Housemaid, alongside costar and pal Amanda Seyfried, the actress, 28, shared some cheeky snaps via social media. "rounding out nyc with @housemaidmovie," she captioned a slew of photos on Saturday, December 6.

Sydney Sweeney's Racy Snap

Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram Sydney Sweeney covered up her chest in a new photo.

The starlet, who is dating Scooter Braun, posted fun photos from her time in the Big Apple, including one that showed her getting ready for an event. In the picture, Sweeney covered up her chest with her hands as her team put on her jewelry. Of course, people drooled over the snapshot. One person wrote, "Pic 4 is crazy to post 😂," while another said, "A genuine like for the 4th slide." A third person added, "Pic 4 is now my Screensaver."

Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried Are Pals

Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram Sydney Sweeney gushed over her bond with the 'Mean Girls' star.

As OK! previously reported, Sweeney attended the NYC screening alongside Seyfried. The Euphoria star looked gorgeous as she donned a silver dress covered in crystal embellishments. The fitted, vintage-inspired silhouette featured a plunging neckline, delicate straps and a tiny bow at the waist, creating a sculpted shape that instantly grabbed everyone’s attention. Sweeney later posed with her costar for some sweet red carpet shots. Seyfried, 40, looked equally stunning in a baby pink gown paired with a diamond choker.

Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram Sydney Sweeney said Amanda Seyfried is her 'everything.'

During an interview, Sweeney gushed over working with the Mean Girls alum. “She's my everything. I love her so much. She is someone whom I hope I can work with for the rest of my life. She's so kind, she's so funny. I truly love her, and she's just been there for me this year in a way that no one really has opened my eyes to so much, and I just really appreciate her. I love that she's so real,” Sweeney gushed about Seyfried to Access Hollywood.

Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram Sydney Sweeney stars in 'The Housemaid' alongside Amanda Seyfried.