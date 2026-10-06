Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Are 'Discussing Having Their Own Family' as Their Romance Heats Up, Source Says

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Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun appear to be taking their relationship to the next level. Per a source who spoke to Page Six, Sweeney and Braun are “discussing having their own family and Scooter feels strongly on the subject.” The conversation has reportedly prompted the actress to consider converting to Judaism. The report comes as the pair’s romance continues to grow more serious, with Braun previously reported to be planning to propose to Sweeney within the next six months.

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Sydney Sweeney Has Reportedly Met With Two Rabbis About Converting

Source: @SYDNEY_SWEENEY/INSTAGRAM Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun’s romance began as a friendship.

Sweeney has already been spotted attending Rosh Hashanah services with Braun at Temple Sholom in Greenwich, Connecticut. “They sat in the back,” a spy told the outlet of the couple’s appearance at the synagogue. A source also claimed that the actress has met with two rabbis to discuss the process of converting to Judaism. The process can take one to four years, involves rigorous study and requires a sponsoring rabbi. While DeuxMoi first reported that the Euphoria star was considering converting, it was reported that she is now taking the possibility seriously.

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Source: @SYDNEY_SWEENEY/INSTAGRAM Sydney Sweeney has grown closer to Scooter Braun’s three children.

Sweeney, 28, and Braun, 45, reportedly "started as friends, and it kind of just happened,” a source told People, adding that they were “both surprised” by the relationship but have “become really happy.” By December 2025, another source said the two were “getting serious,” adding, “Scooter and Sydney are going strong and things between them are great. They’re in a committed relationship.” The actress has also reportedly grown close to Braun’s three children from his previous marriage to Yael Cohen. “They’re very serious. Sydney’s spending time with his kids and that’s a big deal. Scooter’s very careful about who he brings around them,” the source said.

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Scooter Braun Has Made His Intentions to Marry Sydney Sweeney Clear

Source: @SYDNEY_SWEENEY/INSTAGRAM Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun have been spending more time together.

Braun has previously been described as determined to marry Sweeney. “He is trying very hard to marry her,” a source told earlier this month. “He is following her and chartering private planes. He’s going to stay focused on her until she marries him," they added.

Source: MEGA Scooter Braun has reportedly been ‘trying very hard’ to marry Sydney Sweeney.