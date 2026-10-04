Lingerie-Clad Sydney Sweeney Shows Off Her Assets in Racy Photos

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Sydney Sweeney Kept It Cute in an All-Pink Underwear Set

Source: @SYRN/INSTAGRAM Sydney Sweeney looked effortlessly chic in her latest Syrn campaign.

"Dressed in Babe from head to toe," Syrn wrote in their caption online. "Syd wears the Meet Me Halfway Plunge Bra in color Babe." In one shot, the actress donned a cropped cardigan and the bra as she posed in a bathroom.

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Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney unveiled her lingerie company back in January.

In another photo, the Anyone But You star showed off her chest in the baby pink bralette. According to Syrn's website, the underwear set cashes in at $162 a piece. Sweeney — who launched the brand earlier this year — previously shared why she wanted to design a line that catered to a "beautiful range of body types." "This is lingerie you wear for YOU, no explanation, no apology," she said in a statement this past January. "I wanted to create a place where women can move between all the different versions of who we are."

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Sydney Sweeney Launched Her Lingerie Brand Syrn in January 2026

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney often poses in her lingerie sets for her brand's ad campaigns.

Sweeney has been one of the major faces of her brand, having modeled many of the clothing ensembles herself for its marketing campaigns. The Madame Web actress told Complex last month she enjoys putting in the work to ensue her brand stays on top of its game. "I don't like to just put my face on something. I really want to be able to get into the weeds of it with an amazing team," she said. "Being able to be a part of watching this company grow and not just be the face of it is really important to me."

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Have Been Romantically Linked Since Summer 2025

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun have been dating since last year.