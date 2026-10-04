Lingerie-Clad Sydney Sweeney Shows Off Her Assets in Racy Photos
Oct. 4 2026, Published 2:23 p.m. ET
Sydney Sweeney modeled some new pieces from her lingerie line, Syrn, in a slew of NSFW snaps on Instagram.
The Euphoria alum, 29, posed in a light pink bra and matching underwear for her latest photoshoot that was shared on Saturday, October 3.
Sydney Sweeney Kept It Cute in an All-Pink Underwear Set
"Dressed in Babe from head to toe," Syrn wrote in their caption online. "Syd wears the Meet Me Halfway Plunge Bra in color Babe."
In one shot, the actress donned a cropped cardigan and the bra as she posed in a bathroom.
In another photo, the Anyone But You star showed off her chest in the baby pink bralette. According to Syrn's website, the underwear set cashes in at $162 a piece.
Sweeney — who launched the brand earlier this year — previously shared why she wanted to design a line that catered to a "beautiful range of body types."
"This is lingerie you wear for YOU, no explanation, no apology," she said in a statement this past January. "I wanted to create a place where women can move between all the different versions of who we are."
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Sydney Sweeney Launched Her Lingerie Brand Syrn in January 2026
Sweeney has been one of the major faces of her brand, having modeled many of the clothing ensembles herself for its marketing campaigns.
The Madame Web actress told Complex last month she enjoys putting in the work to ensue her brand stays on top of its game.
"I don't like to just put my face on something. I really want to be able to get into the weeds of it with an amazing team," she said. "Being able to be a part of watching this company grow and not just be the face of it is really important to me."
Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Have Been Romantically Linked Since Summer 2025
Sweeney — who has been dating former talent manager Scooter Braun since mid-2025 — is reportedly leaning on him to help out her career and business dealings.
Braun, 45, is known for formerly managing pop stars Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, and allegedly played a big part in the White Lotus actress' recent signing with the talent agency CAA (Creative Artists Agency) earlier this year.
He seems to be "getting more involved" in her career, with Sweeney also reportedly taking "greater PR direction" from him, sources recently told The Puck.
An insider then alleged the ex-music manager was pushing Sweeney toward endorsements with "companies he's involved in," specifically the telehealth platform Ro.