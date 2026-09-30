Sydney Sweeney Spills Out of Red-Hot Swimsuit While Flaunting Romantic Vacation With Boyfriend Scooter Braun: Photos

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Sydney Sweeney flaunted her vacation with Scooter Braun in a skimpy bathing suit. The actress, 29, posed for several sultry shots with her beau in a photo dump of their adventures for her September 30 Instagram upload. In one photo, her cleavage spilled out of a seductive red one-piece while she grinned in black sunglasses. In another, Braun hugged her from below as she showed her backside to the camera in the same skimpy swimwear.

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Source: @SYDNEY_SWEENEY Sydney Sweeney flaunted her figure in a red swim suit.

The star showed off a picture of her riding through the picturesque landscape on Braun's shoulders and dancing with the music producer, wearing neon party glasses while surrounded by bubbles. Sweeney even displayed her wakeboarding skills in a purple life jacket and the same barely-there bathing suit. "When your man takes you to the moon," she captioned the collection of envy-worthy images.

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How Did Fans React?

Source: @SYDNEY_SWEENEY Sydney Sweeney sat on Scooter Braun's shoulders as they explored the landscape.

Commenters were quick to chime in with words of praise for the lovey-dovey couple and Sweeney's jaw-dropping bathing suit body. "Reminded me of Pamela Anderson from Baywatch in the first slide," one commenter gushed. "Miss Sweeney, this was a phenomenal post, as per usual, I enjoyed chuckling alongside you," another wrote. "When is it my turn to come onto your post to share a chuckle with only you?" "My rich friends on a Wednesday," a third joked, with a fourth adding, "Still looks like a beautiful vacation." "Keep exploring the world and having fun, because it's all yours," a fifth noted.

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Source: @SYDNEY_SWEENEY Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun cozied up on vacation.

Braun, 45, similarly posted his perspective of their cozy getaway in an Instagram post on September 29. He uploaded a video of his girlfriend of one year zooming behind a speeding boat as she gracefully wakeboarded above the water in front of a stunning desert view. Braun captioned the post with only a sweaty emoji that appeared to indicate he was thirsting over his girlfriend's athletic prowess. The star commented back with a single red heart.

'So She Is an Athlete'

Source: @SYDNEY_SWEENEY Sydney Sweeney showed off her wakeboarding skills on vacation with Scooter Braun.