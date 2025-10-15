Sydney Sweeney Flaunts Her Cleavage During Daring Night Out as Scooter Braun Romance Ramps Up

Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney is staying up "past bedtime" as her romance with Scooter Braun heats up. The Euphoria star, 28, popped out of a busty black bodysuit while doing her makeup on Tuesday, October 14. Sweeney paired her racy look with a pair of jeans and wore her signature blonde locks in loose curls.

She painted her face with Armani Beauty powder, bronzer, mascara and lipstick as Addison Rae's "Fame Is a Gun" played in the background of the Instagram Reel. "Out past bedtime @armanibeauty #luminoussilk," the actress captioned her post.

Are Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun in a Relationship?

Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram Sydney Sweeney exposed her chest in a black bodysuit.

Sweeney's sultry social media share comes amid her budding romance with Braun, 44. In late September, the duo confirmed their relationship when they were photographed holding hands at Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights in Los Angeles. They were joined on their date by Sweeney's mother, Lisa, and father, Steven, while five private security guards and VIP tour guides escorted them through mazes and haunted houses. The couple flew under the radar for their holiday outing, as both Sydney and Scooter wore gray sweatshirts and baseball caps while walking around the park. The TV star donned a pair of jeans and two braids, while the record executive sported navy shorts, platform green sneakers and Alo socks.

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun are allegedly dating.

"They talk every day and see each other often. It is hot and heavy," an insider dished to a news outlet. "I don't want to say the L word, but it feels like the L word. They seem very much in love, or at least incredibly in lust. The attraction is she is hot as can be, and he is an old soul who is helping her guide her way through sudden fame and her exploding career. He gives great advice. They have what each other wants." Just a few days before attending Horror Nights, the alleged lovebirds were spotted having dinner at Jon and Vinny’s in Brentwood, Calif., on Wednesday, September 24. "Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun are 1,000 percent dating," celeb gossip account Deux Moi wrote on an image of them sitting across from each other at a table.

When Did Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Allegedly Start Dating?

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun were photographed on several dates.