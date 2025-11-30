Sydney Sweeney Shows Off Her Chest in Red Devil Outfit for Friendsgiving Party: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney couldn't help but show off her chest in a few sultry outfits for her Friendsgiving bash. The Euphoria star, 28, posted a plethora of snaps on social media of the party on November 30, as well as other photos of her recent week with her friends.

Source: @sydneysweeney/Instagram Sydney Sweeney had a plastic donkey riding on her back at the bash.

"Friendsgiving week ❤️," Sweeney captioned the pics. Several of the photos featured Sweeney at her Shrek-themed Thanksgiving event, where she dressed up in a red devil costume as she flaunted her bust. In one snap, the Madame Webb star rocked sparkly horns, a matching bustier and fingerless gloves. She also donned black stockings, sandals and red knee-high socks that completed the costume.

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Hosted Shreksgiving Together

Source: @sydneysweeney/Instagram The 'Euphoria' star dressed up as a red devil for Friendsgiving.

Another snap showed Sweeney having fun as she had a very large plastic donkey riding on her back. The Friendsgiving was also hosted by Sweeney's boyfriend, music manager Scooter Braun, however, he didn't seem to make an appearance in the blonde bombshell's Instagram post. For Shreksgiving, the Washington native and her friends dressed up as characters from the iconic fairytale animated film franchise.

Scooter and Sydney Are 'Very Much in Love'

Source: @sydneysweeney/Instagram Sydney Sweeney flaunted her cleavage in a photo with her friends.

Characters that stopped by the party included Fiona, Shrek himself, the Gingerbread Man, Lord Farquaad, Donkey and the Three Blind Mice. Romance rumors surrounding Sweeney and Braun, 44, first came about in June, when they were first spotted taking a stroll together in Italy before Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding. "They talk every day and see each other often. It is hot and heavy," an insider dished to Daily Mail at the time. "I don't want to say the L word, but it feels like the L word. They seem very much in love, or at least incredibly in lust. The attraction is she is hot as can be, and he is an old soul who is helping her guide her way through sudden fame and her exploding career. He gives great advice. They have what each other wants."

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun have been dating since June.