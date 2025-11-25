Sydney Sweeney Wears Plunging Swimsuit as She Cozies Up to Boyfriend Scooter Braun During PDA-Packed Pool Day

Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun's romance continues to heat up as they're spotted on more dates. The couple was photographed cuddling up to each other in the pool at the actress' Florida Keys home on Sunday, November 23. Sweeney, 28, bared her cleavage in a plunging white one-piece swimsuit, while Braun, 44, went shirtless.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Scooter Braun has already met Sydney Sweeney's parents.

The White Lotus star slipped on a pair of long, striped blue shorts with floral embroidery and matched her man in black sunglasses. In the new photos, the record executive hugged his girlfriend from behind while she was all smiles. The duo played with a ball in the pool and lounged on a blue pool floatie.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney previously attended Halloween Horror Nights with Scooter Braun.

Just a few weeks earlier, Sweeney and Braun attended Matt Rife’s comedy show at The Laugh Factory in Los Angeles, Calif. The A-listers reportedly held hands under the table as they sipped water and laughed at jokes, including one about the TV star. "She’s at the pharmacy and her t----- are out – it’s wild," opening act Jackson McQueen said on stage while Sweeney reportedly "doubled over" with laughter. "For no reason." The couple has also been spending time with Sweeney's parents, including at Halloween Horror Nights in Los Angeles and over Labor Day weekend in Lake Tahoe.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

When Did Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Start Dating?

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney is dating Scooter Braun.

Sweeney and Braun were first romantically linked in June, when they were spotted walking together in Italy before Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding. "They talk every day and see each other often. It is hot and heavy," an insider divulged to one publication. "I don't want to say the L word, but it feels like the L word. They seem very much in love, or at least incredibly in lust. The attraction is she is hot as can be, and he is an old soul who is helping her guide her way through sudden fame and her exploding career. He gives great advice. They have what each other wants." "He’s loving spending time with her and seeing where things go," another source said of the businessman.

Sydney Sweeney Calls Off Engagement to Jonathan Davino

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney was previously engaged to Jonathan Davino.