or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Sydney Sweeney
OK LogoPHOTOS

Bombshell Sydney Sweeney Spills Out of Tiny Swimsuit While Relaxing in a Hot Tub During London Trip: Photo

Photo of Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA/@sydney_sweeney/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney popped out of a skimpy bikini top in London.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 10 2025, Published 3:58 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney seemed unfazed by her Golden Globes snub during her trip to London.

In photos she posted on Wednesday, December 10, the Christy star, 28, sizzled in a busty black bathing suit. The actress had a face mask painted on her complexion alongside a friend as they relaxed in a hot tub outdoors.

Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney Documents Her Trip to London

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Sydney Sweeney hung out with a friend in the hot tub.
Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney hung out with a friend in the hot tub.

In a different shot from the evening, Sweeney sat at the edge of the tub, hugging her knees in a brown robe. The star was all smiles as she caressed herself.

Elsewhere in her photo dump, she snapped a bathroom mirror selfie donning a semi-leather, semi-fur jacket, brown skirt and sheer black tights, complemented by a Miu Miu purse. She was wearing the same ensemble in the back seat of a car when a bus drove by featuring a poster for her new film Christy.

Her overseas getaway was complete with horseback riding, biking, a sauna session and a cookie skillet.

“Little london getaway ❤️@miumiu,” the blonde bombshell captioned her Instagram carousel.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Sydney Sweeney's 'Sports Illustrated' Cover

Image of Sydney Sweeney was recently in London for movie press.
Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney was recently in London for movie press.

Her post comes just one day after she debuted her Sports Illustrated cover alongside boxer Christy Martin, who she plays in her flick.

“Honored to share the @sportsillustrated December cover with @christy_r_martin the first female boxer ever to appear on the magazine’s cover back in 1996 🥊,” Sweeney wrote. “This is the most important film I’ve ever made. For 20 years, Christy Martin was one of the strongest women in the world inside the ring. But at home, she was abused and nearly killed by the man who claimed to love her. Her story isn’t just about boxing. It’s about identity, survival, and the unimaginable strength it takes to reclaim your life after someone has taken everything from you. In the United States, about 20 people are physically abused by an intimate partner every single minute. And that’s why this story matters.”

MORE ON:
Sydney Sweeney

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Sydney Sweeney vacationed in London.
Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney vacationed in London.

She continued, “So like Christy herself, we’re not going anywhere. We’re here to tell the truth. We’re here to stand with survivors. And if this film helps even one person feel seen, understood, or less alone, then we’ve done something that matters. Thank you for watching. Thank you for sharing. I hope Christy stays with you long after the credits roll. It has for me. ♥️Syd.”

The Actress Received Mixed Reviews Over the Magazine Cover

Image of Sydney Sweeney stars in 'Christy.'
Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney stars in 'Christy.'

While some fans praised the new film, other social media users criticized the blonde beauty for over-sexualizing herself.

“They literally had her pull her cleavage up for the shot,” one person pointed out of the magazine cover, while another agreed, “Even in boxing gear they play up her cleavage. 😂 Yea, she’s a serious actor.”

Christy was released on November 7 and opened to a low $1.3 million in box office income.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.