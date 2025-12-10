Bombshell Sydney Sweeney Spills Out of Tiny Swimsuit While Relaxing in a Hot Tub During London Trip: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney seemed unfazed by her Golden Globes snub during her trip to London. In photos she posted on Wednesday, December 10, the Christy star, 28, sizzled in a busty black bathing suit. The actress had a face mask painted on her complexion alongside a friend as they relaxed in a hot tub outdoors.

Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney Documents Her Trip to London

Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram Sydney Sweeney hung out with a friend in the hot tub.

In a different shot from the evening, Sweeney sat at the edge of the tub, hugging her knees in a brown robe. The star was all smiles as she caressed herself. Elsewhere in her photo dump, she snapped a bathroom mirror selfie donning a semi-leather, semi-fur jacket, brown skirt and sheer black tights, complemented by a Miu Miu purse. She was wearing the same ensemble in the back seat of a car when a bus drove by featuring a poster for her new film Christy. Her overseas getaway was complete with horseback riding, biking, a sauna session and a cookie skillet. “Little london getaway ❤️@miumiu,” the blonde bombshell captioned her Instagram carousel.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Sydney Sweeney's 'Sports Illustrated' Cover

Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram Sydney Sweeney was recently in London for movie press.

Her post comes just one day after she debuted her Sports Illustrated cover alongside boxer Christy Martin, who she plays in her flick. “Honored to share the @sportsillustrated December cover with @christy_r_martin the first female boxer ever to appear on the magazine’s cover back in 1996 🥊,” Sweeney wrote. “This is the most important film I’ve ever made. For 20 years, Christy Martin was one of the strongest women in the world inside the ring. But at home, she was abused and nearly killed by the man who claimed to love her. Her story isn’t just about boxing. It’s about identity, survival, and the unimaginable strength it takes to reclaim your life after someone has taken everything from you. In the United States, about 20 people are physically abused by an intimate partner every single minute. And that’s why this story matters.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram Sydney Sweeney vacationed in London.

She continued, “So like Christy herself, we’re not going anywhere. We’re here to tell the truth. We’re here to stand with survivors. And if this film helps even one person feel seen, understood, or less alone, then we’ve done something that matters. Thank you for watching. Thank you for sharing. I hope Christy stays with you long after the credits roll. It has for me. ♥️Syd.”

The Actress Received Mixed Reviews Over the Magazine Cover

Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram Sydney Sweeney stars in 'Christy.'