Sydney Sweeney Is a Bombshell in Gorgeous Strapless Red Gown at 2025 Emmys: Photo

Sydney Sweeney looked like a goddess when she appeared at the 2025 Emmys on Sunday, September 14. The actress, who recently celebrated her 28th birthday, sported a red gown to the awards show.

#SydneySweeney stuns in all red on the #Emmys red carpet ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CzYGzUt4Ix — Variety (@Variety) September 14, 2025 Source: @variety/X Sydney Sweeney's fans went wild over her look.

The White Lotus star accessorized with a diamond necklace for the night. Of course, fans immediately gushed over the look. One person wrote, "Red carpets aren’t just walked - they’re conquered. Sydney Sweeney’s arrival turns the Emmys into her runway, proving presence can outshine the spotlight itself," while another said, "Sydney Sweeney sizzles the Emmys in that fiery red gown, queen energy maxed out no jeans needed."

Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle Drama Explained

Source: MEGA Some people poked fun at the actress' dress color when she appeared at the Emmys.

However, some people poked fun at the color after her American Eagle jeans scandal. In the commercial, people accused her of promoting eugenics, which is a widely discredited theory about the improvement of human genetics through selective reproduction. After the commercial drama, publicly available voter registration records show that she is registered Republican in the state of Florida. "Ofc she's in red," one person said, while another said, "MAGA red!" A third person said, "ofc her a-- wearing red."

Sydney Sweeney Refuses to Discuss the Scandal

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney didn't want to talk about the scandal at the TIFF.

The blonde beauty was recently asked about the ordeal, however, she refused to comment. While promoting her latest film, Christy, ahead of the Toronto International Film Festival premiere, Sweeney only wanted to discuss the film, in which she stars as the titular role of Christy Martin, a ‘90s-era boxer. “I am there to support my movie and the people involved in making it, and I’m not there to talk about jeans,” the Euphoria alum told a news outlet on Thursday, September 4. “The movie’s about Christy, and that’s what I’ll be there to talk about.”

Source: @sydneysweeney/Instagram Sydney Sweeney celebrated her birthday with friends.