Sydney Sweeney Is a Bombshell in Gorgeous Strapless Red Gown at 2025 Emmys: Photo

Sydney Sweeney stunned in a gorgeous strapless red gown at the 2025 Emmys — see photo.

Sept. 14 2025, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Sydney Sweeney looked like a goddess when she appeared at the 2025 Emmys on Sunday, September 14.

The actress, who recently celebrated her 28th birthday, sported a red gown to the awards show.

Sydney Sweeney's fans went wild over her look.

The White Lotus star accessorized with a diamond necklace for the night.

Of course, fans immediately gushed over the look.

One person wrote, "Red carpets aren’t just walked - they’re conquered. Sydney Sweeney’s arrival turns the Emmys into her runway, proving presence can outshine the spotlight itself," while another said, "Sydney Sweeney sizzles the Emmys in that fiery red gown, queen energy maxed out no jeans needed."

Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle Drama Explained

However, some people poked fun at the color after her American Eagle jeans scandal.

In the commercial, people accused her of promoting eugenics, which is a widely discredited theory about the improvement of human genetics through selective reproduction.

After the commercial drama, publicly available voter registration records show that she is registered Republican in the state of Florida.

"Ofc she's in red," one person said, while another said, "MAGA red!"

A third person said, "ofc her a-- wearing red."

MORE ON:
Sydney Sweeney

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Sydney Sweeney Refuses to Discuss the Scandal

The blonde beauty was recently asked about the ordeal, however, she refused to comment.

While promoting her latest film, Christy, ahead of the Toronto International Film Festival premiere, Sweeney only wanted to discuss the film, in which she stars as the titular role of Christy Martin, a ‘90s-era boxer.

“I am there to support my movie and the people involved in making it, and I’m not there to talk about jeans,” the Euphoria alum told a news outlet on Thursday, September 4. “The movie’s about Christy, and that’s what I’ll be there to talk about.”

However, Sweeney doesn't seem to mind the spectacle.

“Sydney thinks this whole thing has been blown out of proportion,” a source told a news outlet of Sweeney’s reaction to the backlash. “She’s focusing her energy on work.”

On September 14, Sweeney shared some fun photos celebrating her birthday with some friends.

"little trip to mars," she captioned the fun snapshots via Instagram.

In the photos, Sweeney enjoyed some time on the lake with her friends.

