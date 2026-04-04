Sydney Sweeney Strips Down to Lingerie in Hot Selfies

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Sydney Sweeney kept it classy and cute in her latest spread of lingerie snapshots. The Euphoria star, 28, posted a slew of random photos on Instagram April 4 where she showed off her toned torso.

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Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram Sydney Sweeney rocked white-hot lingerie in one snap.

"Still not sure about these dumps but here we go," Sweeney captioned the gallery. One shot had the blonde bombshell taking a mirror selfie while sporting a white lacy bra top and matching underwear. She also rocked jeans and wore an open button-down blouse. Her hair was styled in loose waves and stayed shoulder-length for the day.

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Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram The actress also sported a light pink crop top.

In another photo, Sweeney donned a similar look. The Housemaid star posed in front of her mirror while wearing low-rise jeans and a light baby-pink lace crop top. Her abs were also on full display and her light tresses were pulled back. Sweeney recently caused controversy when iconic silver screen star Kim Novak slammed her upcoming portrayal in the biopic Scandalous!.

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Sydney Sweeney Was Slammed by Kim Novak Over Biopic Portrayal

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney is set to star as Kim Novak in an upcoming biopic.

The White Lotus alum is set to play the 93-year-old Vertigo star in the film that will dramatize her relationship with Sammy Davis Jr. Novak recently told The Times of London she would’ve “never approved” Scandalous! because Sweeney is “wrong” for the role. David Jonsson will star as Davis and the drama will chronicle his ill-fated relationship will the Pal Joey star in the 1950s. “Sydney Sweeney looks s--- all the time,” Novak said. “There’s no way it wouldn’t be a sexual relationship because Sydney Sweeney looks s--- all the time. She was totally wrong to play me.” The Anyone But You actress “sticks out so much above the waist," she went on.

Source: MEGA Kim Novak is not a fan of Sydney Sweeney's work.