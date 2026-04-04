Sydney Sweeney Strips Down to Lingerie in Hot Selfies
April 4 2026, Published 1:47 p.m. ET
Sydney Sweeney kept it classy and cute in her latest spread of lingerie snapshots.
The Euphoria star, 28, posted a slew of random photos on Instagram April 4 where she showed off her toned torso.
"Still not sure about these dumps but here we go," Sweeney captioned the gallery.
One shot had the blonde bombshell taking a mirror selfie while sporting a white lacy bra top and matching underwear. She also rocked jeans and wore an open button-down blouse.
Her hair was styled in loose waves and stayed shoulder-length for the day.
In another photo, Sweeney donned a similar look. The Housemaid star posed in front of her mirror while wearing low-rise jeans and a light baby-pink lace crop top.
Her abs were also on full display and her light tresses were pulled back.
Sweeney recently caused controversy when iconic silver screen star Kim Novak slammed her upcoming portrayal in the biopic Scandalous!.
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Sydney Sweeney Was Slammed by Kim Novak Over Biopic Portrayal
The White Lotus alum is set to play the 93-year-old Vertigo star in the film that will dramatize her relationship with Sammy Davis Jr.
Novak recently told The Times of London she would’ve “never approved” Scandalous! because Sweeney is “wrong” for the role. David Jonsson will star as Davis and the drama will chronicle his ill-fated relationship will the Pal Joey star in the 1950s.
“Sydney Sweeney looks s--- all the time,” Novak said. “There’s no way it wouldn’t be a sexual relationship because Sydney Sweeney looks s--- all the time. She was totally wrong to play me.”
The Anyone But You actress “sticks out so much above the waist," she went on.
Novak then recalled her love affair with the singer, saying: “I don’t think the relationship was scandalous. He’s somebody I really cared about. We had so much in common, including that need to be accepted for who we are and what we do, rather than how we look.”
The Golden Globe winner and the Rat Pack member met in 1956 and their rendezvous came to a standstill when Columbia Pictures co-founder Harry Cohn reportedly threatened Davis if the relationship didn't end.
Sweeney's casting was announced in 2024 and the movie will be directed by Colman Domingo.
"I'm incredibly honored to be bringing Kim to life. I mean, she is such an amazing actress. I think her story is still very relevant today in that she dealt with Hollywood and scrutiny with her relationships and her own private life and the control of her image,” Sweeney told People in October 2025 about the role.