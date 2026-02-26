or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Braless Sydney Sweeney Strips Down to Her Underwear in Racy New Campaign for Lingerie Brand Syrn: Watch

Feb. 26 2026

Sydney Sweeney went braless and stripped down to her underwear in a racy new campaign for her lingerie brand, Syrn.

Feb. 26 2026, Published 6:08 p.m. ET

Sydney Sweeney turned up the heat in a risqué video promoting her new lingerie brand, Syrn.

The actress, 28, bared her lean physique in white underwear and a matching tank top while kneeling seductively on the ground in a Thursday, February 26, upload.

The clip then cut to a topless Sweeney straddling a black chair, wearing nothing but a thong and sheer tights.

Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney starred in a racy new fashion campaign.

She later donned a nude tank top and underwear as she hung off on a wooden chair, with her back arched and arms extended behind her.

The video concluded with the star caressing her body on top of bed sheets, then slipping a beige top off over her head.

Image of Sydney Sweeney is the founder of Syrn.
Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney is the founder of Syrn.

“Do What Makes You Naked the first @syrn comfy collection is almost yours ☁️ 3.4.26,” Sweeney captioned her Instagram post teasing the new Syrn line.

“Oh we can’t wait ☁️🧸🛌✨,” the brand commented.

Image of Sydney Sweeney frequently flaunts her body online.
Source: @syrn/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney frequently flaunts her body online.

On Wednesday, February 25, the Euphoria alum announced the Somewhere Only We Know collection with a provocative video in which she wore a white lace bra and blue button-down paired with jeans and white underwear poking through. In a teaser for the line, she opened the door to a closet with disheveled bras and underwear, labeled with a white card that read “Romantic.”

“To all our hopeful Romantics, the Somewhere Only We Know collection is officially back in stock! Shop at the link in bio,” the Syrn account captioned their Instagram Reel.

When Did Sydney Sweeney Debut Her Lingerie Company?

Image of Sydney Sweeney's Syrn is a size-inclusive line.
Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney's Syrn is a size-inclusive line.

Sweeney launched Syrn in January. The body-positive brand features 44 sizes and will feature four distinct styles: Comfy, Playful, Romantic and Seductress.

“I wanted to create a world and a feeling,” she told an outlet on January 27. “I wanted to build a lingerie brand that feels like it understands women instead of talking at them. Syrn is about confidence without pressure, feeling s---, powerful, soft, playful, or all of the above, depending on the day. As the sole founder, my vision was to create something that lives in real life and doesn’t hold anyone back.”

Image of Sydney Sweeney described Syrn as 'a brand that celebrates femininity in all its forms.'
Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney described Syrn as 'a brand that celebrates femininity in all its forms.'

The White Lotus star dropped the Seductress collection first because she considered it “the right opening chapter” to Syrn.

“It’s bold, confident, and unapologetic. It’s about owning your power and your desire on your own terms,” she emphasized. “Starting there set the tone for Syrn as a brand that celebrates femininity in all its forms. It’s not about dressing for anyone else; it’s about how you feel when you put it on. Seductress is that moment of stepping into yourself.”

