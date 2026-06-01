Sydney Sweeney Ditches Top in Saucy Photos Ahead of 'Euphoria' Season 3 Finale

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Sydney Sweeney is turning up the heat online as Euphoria Season 3 heads into its finale. The actress dropped a fresh set of behind-the-scenes photos on social media, giving fans a closer look at her latest glam transformation as the HBO hit reached its final episode.

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Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram Sydney Sweeney posted new behind-the-scenes photos on social media.

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One photo quickly grabbed attention, showing her posing in front of a mirror while wearing a floral piece made of pink and red roses. With one hand carefully placed for coverage, she struck a playful, confident pose as she flaunted her cleavage.

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In another shot, Sweeney appeared in a soft white babydoll dress inside a pink-themed set, while additional images showed her in a makeup chair and later in an elegant white gown paired with sparkling jewelry. She also included a lighter moment in the carousel, sharing a behind-the-scenes selfie with costar Jacob Elordi, where the two smiled together for the camera. Captioning the post, Sweeney wrote, “it’s called… acting,” appearing to respond to online chatter suggesting her character Cassie reflects her real personality.

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Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram Fans praised Sydney Sweeney's performance as Cassie ahead of the season finale.

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Fans were quick to jump into the comments with praise and reactions. “Carrying the season!!!!!!!❤️,” one wrote. Singer Rosalia added, “👰‍♀️🪜💧scene was sooooo great!!,” referencing a moment involving Elordi’s character Nate and Cassie. Another supporter stepped in to defend her, writing, “She’s great actress take it or TAKE IT.” “Acted so good people are HATING,” a fifth added.

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Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram The actress also shared a selfie with her 'Euphoria' costar Jacob Elordi.

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Sweeney has previously spoken about what it means to wrap up her long-running role, reflecting on how deeply connected she is to the character. “I mean, that’s my job. I have to go to work and become my character. Especially with Euphoria — Cassie is such a deep, meaningful character for me. I think that, through her, I’ll be able to also grieve in a way as well. Cassie is the longest character I’ve ever had in my life. I feel like she’ll always have such a special place in my heart, so I know that I’ll be able to just jump right in,” she told Vanity Fair.

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Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram Sydney Sweeney said Cassie is 'the longest character I’ve ever had in my life.'

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She also opened up about the emotional weight of performing through difficult moments. “That’s something I’m still trying to learn how to process and get better at. It’s hard. I put so much of myself out there, but I’m still emulating a little bit of my character as well. I look at everything as a job, so I want to make sure that I’m doing my job to the fullest extent that I can, and I can’t let outside forces affect that. But there’s definitely some really good shower cries in there,” she added.