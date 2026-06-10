'Disappointed' Sydney Sweeney Wants Racy 'Euphoria' Scene of Her Dancing on Stripper Pole Released After It Was Cut From Final Episodes

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Sydney Sweeney teased a Euphoria Season 3 moment that never made it to air, revealing she shot a pole dancing scene that she "put a lot of hard work in." "Cassie goes to the strip club with Maddie and they’re doing the photoshoots," Sweeney, 28, began, describing her character Cassie Howard and Alexa Demie's Maddie Perez in an interview with Vanity Fair published on Tuesday, June 9.

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Sydney Sweeney Took Pole Dancing Lessons for 'Euphoria'

Source: HBO Sydney Sweeney said the pole dancing lessons were 'so much fun.'

"Cassie starts to see the girls on stage and she gets really excited," the Housemaid actress continued. "She’s like, 'Wow, these girls are beautiful. I could do this.' She gets wasted and she goes up on the stage, she gets all dressed up and Cassie pole dances." Sweeney revealed that she took pole dancing lessons for the axed scene, calling it was "so much fun."

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Sydney Sweeney Hopes the Footage Is Released

Source: HBO Sydney Sweeney said she 'put a lot of hard work' into her pole dancing scenes.

"Imagine crazy Cassie on a pole, which was hilarious. But man, these girls are strong," she continued. Euphoria's creator Sam Levinson called her to let her know that the scenes were ultimately scrapped, but she hoped the content could be released as bonus footage. "He was like, 'Hey, it didn’t make sense for the episode.' I was like, 'Totally get it.' I definitely was disappointed," she recalled. "But he was like, 'Maybe we should release it as like behind-the-scenes footage or deleted scenes.' I was like, please do, because I put a lot of hard work into that."

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Sydney Sweeney Addressed Nudity on 'Euphoria' Season 3

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney talked through the script with Sam Levinson before filming.

Sweeney also addressed the amount of nudity required for her storyline as an adult content creator, which has drawn criticism. "[Sam Levinson] sent me all the scripts and it already had all of Cassie’s scenes in it, the OnlyFan scenes," she recalled. "He called me afterwards, and he was talking about it, and we talking through it all. He asked me how I felt about it, and I told him, 'Look, I’m playing a character.'"

Sydney Sweeney Wanted to Do 'Euphoria' Justice

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney was committed to playing Cassie Howard in the 'most insane way possible.'