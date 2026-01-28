Sydney Sweeney Frees the Nipple in White Lace Lingerie as She Announces New Line

Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney is serving looks and business vibes! On Tuesday, January 27, the Euphoria star, who stirred up chatter over her controversial Sydney's Bathwater Bliss soap, teased her new lingerie line, SYRN. The brand officially launches on January 28.

In the photos, Sweeney rocked a backless halter lace lingerie set while posing in a lush rose garden, flaunting her nipples. The Anyone But You star held a basket of roses as she picked blooms, her blond hair styled in vintage curls framing her face. Another pic showed Sweeney in a cropped red tee reading, “Marry Me, Fly Free,” her white bra peeking through, paired with red track shorts that she pulled down slightly to reveal white boxer shorts underneath.

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney teased her new lingerie line SYRN.

She also posed in an empty movie theater, sitting in the aisle between rich red seats that gave the scene an old-Hollywood vibe. Sweeney leaned forward, her radiant smile and confident pose giving off playful energy. For this shot, she wore a white lace lingerie ensemble with corset-style details and garter straps, paired with sheer thigh-high stockings, white heels, and matching cuff accessories. Her long, tousled hair flowed freely, catching the light and adding movement to the images.

“the secret is finally out… say hello to @syrn 🤍 this is lingerie you wear for YOU, no explanation, no apology. SYRN is coming for you on 1.28 sign up now for early access at SYRN.com there’s soo much more I can’t wait to show you. Xoxo, Syd,” she captioned the post.

Source: MEGA The brand officially launches on January 28.

In an interview, Sweeney shared more about her daring clothing line, which comes in 44 sizes. “I wanted to create a world and a feeling,” Sweeney told Elle. “I wanted to build a lingerie brand that feels like it understands women instead of talking at them. Syrn is about confidence without pressure, feeling s---, powerful, soft, playful, or all of the above, depending on the day. As the sole founder, my vision was to create something that lives in real life and doesn’t hold anyone back.”

Source: MEGA The actress posed in a rose garden and an empty movie theater.

As OK! previously reported, Sweeney made headlines in May 2025 when she partnered with Dr. Squatch to sell Bathwater Bliss, a bar featuring some of her bathwater. The soap included exfoliating sand and pine bark extract, blending “the great outdoors and Sydney Sweeney’s bathtub,” according to the company. “When your fans start asking for your bathwater, you can either ignore it, or turn it into a bar of Dr. Squatch soap,” Sweeney said. “It’s weird in the best way, and I love that we created something that’s not just unforgettable, it actually smells incredible and delivers like every other Dr. Squatch product I love. Hopefully, this helps guys wake up to the realities of conventional personal care products and pushes them towards natural.”

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney said she chooses brands strategically.

The bath bars sold out in seconds, with resellers asking $1,500, according to Dr. Squatch. Sweeney addressed the backlash, joking, “They all loved the idea of Jacob Elordi’s bathwater,” referencing the Saltburn scene where Barry Keoghan drank Elordi’s used bathwater.