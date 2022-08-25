Sylvester Stallone 'Blindsided' By Wife Jennifer Flavin's Divorce Filing, Spills Source

Sylvester Stallone was left "blindsided" by wife Jennifer Flavin's decision to file for divorce, an apparent friend of the couple spilled.

Noting they looked "so happy" together only weeks ago, the insider confessed they "have no idea what happened," between the two. "You couldn’t think of a nicer couple … she’s been visiting him in Oklahoma City, where he’s filming," added the source of the Rocky actor's upcoming Paramount Plus series Tulsa King. "It sounded like everything was great."