Sylvester Stallone 'Blindsided' By Wife Jennifer Flavin's Divorce Filing, Spills Source
Sylvester Stallone was left "blindsided" by wife Jennifer Flavin's decision to file for divorce, an apparent friend of the couple spilled.
Noting they looked "so happy" together only weeks ago, the insider confessed they "have no idea what happened," between the two. "You couldn’t think of a nicer couple … she’s been visiting him in Oklahoma City, where he’s filming," added the source of the Rocky actor's upcoming Paramount Plus series Tulsa King. "It sounded like everything was great."
Stallone was reportedly in Oklahoma when Flavin filed the paperwork on Friday, August 19, and was shocked to get the news, according to sources.
In the model's petition, which was filed in Palm Beach, Fla., she claimed her movie star husband, "has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets." The 54-year-old demanded that Stallone be prohibited from selling or transferring any assets amid their divorce proceedings.
Since news of their split made headlines, an insider familiar with the case slammed Flavin's claims in the paperwork, saying: "It’s so ridiculous, I have no idea why Jennifer’s lawyers put this in the divorce petition, it’s just a pure lie. Sly hasn’t sold as much as a T-shirt!"
According to the actor's pal, "Sylvester’s intent was to work things out with Jennifer. Now I don’t know [what will happen] because she decided to go public with everything."
As for what was the final straw in breaking their 25-year marriage, Stallone emphasized that the coparents are simply going "in different directions," despite reports that they ended their union because of his dog.
It was reported on Wednesday, August 24, that Stallone and Flavin called it quits because they fought over a new Rottweiler named Dwight. According to a source, a disagreement over Stallone wanting a canine supposedly led to an “extremely heated argument that brought up other issues," but Stallone is now denying the rumors.
“We did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument," the 76-year-old lamented to TMZ, though he did admit he and the mother of three of his children disagreed over “how to care for the dog,” considering they often travel and live in two homes.
"I have the highest respect for Jennifer," he added in a statement. "I will always love her. She’s an amazing woman. She’s the nicest human being I’ve ever met."
On the topic of his furry friends, Stallone also addressed covering up the tattoo he had of Flavin's face on his bicep with that of his late dog Butkus. Claiming he wanted to "freshen" up his Flavin ink, The Expendables star said, "it got messed up and the dog was just a fix will no ill intention."
He also pointed out he still has a tattoo of his estranged wife on his back. Stallone and Flavin share three daughters.