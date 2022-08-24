Sylvester Stallone's Estranged Wife Jennifer Flavin Calls Divorce 'Sad,' States They Remain 'Committed To Our Daughters'
Just hours after it was revealed that Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin were calling it quits on their union, the model spoke out about the tough decision.
"I'm sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone," she wrote in a statement. "While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters. I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward."
The exes share daughters who are all making their own stamp on Hollywood: Sophia, 25, Sistine, 24, Scarlet, 20.
The star filed for the split on Friday, August 19, requesting her last name be legally restored to Flavin. She's yet to reveal what caused the breakup, but in paperwork obtained by OK!, she accused him of moving marital funds without her knowledge.
"Upon information and belief, the Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate," the docs read. "Pursuant to Section 61.075, Florida Statues, equity dictates that the Wife be compensated and made whole by receiving an unequal distribution of the marital assets in her favor."
The iconic movie star hinted at trouble the other day when he showed off a new tattoo of his dog, which covered up ink of Flavin's face. However, his publicist denied there was trouble brewing.
"Mr. Stallone intended to refresh the tattoo image of his wife Jennifer; however, the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, unfixable," she told the Daily Mail."Mr. Stallone loves his family. The Stallones are presently filming a reality show together which will debut on Paramount+."
This is the Rocky star's third marriage and divorce, having wed late actress Sasha Czack from 1974 to 1985, then tying the knot in '85 with actress Bridgette Nielsen, though they split two years later.
Flavin gave her statement to PEOPLE.