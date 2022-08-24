Sylvester Stallone's Estranged Wife Jennifer Flavin Calls Divorce 'Sad,' States They Remain 'Committed To Our Daughters'

Just hours after it was revealed that Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin were calling it quits on their union, the model spoke out about the tough decision.

"I'm sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone," she wrote in a statement. "While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters. I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward."