Sylvester Stallone Says He 'Can't Retire' Because He Has to Pay for Daughter's Wedding: 'It's Almost Embarrassing'

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Sylvester Stallone might be ready to slow down, but his daughter's upcoming wedding is apparently keeping him on the clock. The 80-year-old Hollywood legend joked that retirement isn't an option just yet because he's preparing to foot the bill for daughter Sophia Stallone's wedding to fiancé Michael Sheehan. During an appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark on Tuesday, October 13, the Rocky star got candid about the potentially hefty price tag attached to the celebration.

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Sylvester Stallone Says He 'Can't Retire' Yet

Source: @SOPHIASTALLONE/INSTAGRAM Sylvester Stallone discussed the cost of his daughter's wedding during an October 13 appearance on 'Live With Kelly and Mark.'

When cohost Kelly Ripa asked how much Stallone planned to contribute toward Sophia's wedding, the actor didn't hesitate to make a joke about the expense. "Oh, man, it's almost embarrassing to say — but I can't retire," Stallone admitted, drawing laughter from the studio audience. "I can't retire," he repeated. "I'm serious!" he insisted. Although Stallone didn't reveal an actual dollar amount, his response suggested he's anticipating quite the celebration for his eldest daughter.

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Sylvester Stallone Praises His Future Son-in-Law

Source: MEGA, @SOPHIASTALLONE/INSTAGRAM Sylvester Stallone praised his future son-in-law's confidence while recalling their conversation about the proposal.

Despite joking about the wedding costs, Stallone had nothing but positive things to say about Sheehan. "He's a great guy," the actor said. Stallone also revealed that Sheehan followed tradition by asking for his blessing before proposing. "He actually asked for her hand," Stallone shared. Ripa joked that Sheehan must have been terrified approaching the action star. However, Stallone described his future son-in-law as "very confident" during their conversation. "I went, 'Wow, good luck, pal," he recalled. "But my wife had to be there to be referee," Stallone added, referring to Jennifer Flavin.

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Sophia Stallone Announced Her Engagement in August

Source: @SOPHIASTALLONE/INSTAGRAM Sophia Stallone announced her engagement to Michael Sheehan in August 2026.

Sophia, 30, revealed her engagement to Sheehan on August 28, sharing photos from the romantic proposal on Instagram. "Forever with my best friend," she captioned the announcement, alongside an infinity symbol. During Stallone's television appearance, co-host Mark Consuelos also couldn't resist referencing one of the actor's most famous movie moments. Consuelos jokingly asked whether Sheehan had proposed using a line similar to Rocky Balboa's awkward marriage proposal to Adrian in Rocky II. Stallone played along, quoting another memorable line from the film. "I won't leave no hair in the sink," he joked.

Sylvester Stallone Shares a Special Bond With His Daughter

Source: @SOPHIASTALLONE/INSTAGRAM Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin share three daughters.