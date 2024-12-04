or
BREAKING NEWS
Sylvester Stallone Admits to Sending Wife Jennifer a Breakup Letter Via FedEx Before Reconciling: 'My History With Relationships Is an Abomination'

Photo of Sylvester and Jennifer Stallone and Sean Hannity.
Source: FOX Nation

Sylvester Stallone revealed he and Jennifer Stallone broke up before reconciling.

Dec. 4 2024, Published 11:31 a.m. ET

Sylvester Stallone's romance with wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone hasn’t always been smooth sailing.

On the Tuesday, December 3, episode of FOX Nation’s new series Sean, the Rocky alum, 78, revealed he broke up with his spouse via FedEx before the lovebirds reconciled and married in 1997.

sylvester stallone wife jennifer breakup letter fedex reconciling
Source: MEGA

Sylvester Stallone called the FedEx letter the 'most insincere breakup you can get.'

Host Sean Hannity brought up the topic while sitting down with the couple to discuss their decades-long love affair.

“OK, there was one really bad story I read about you and you don't have to answer if you don't want,” Sean began, to which Sylvester joked, “All right, I won't. Don't even ask the question. I'll save you the air.”

Sean jumped in, “For a small period, you broke up with her. You FedExed her a letter.”

The actor explained, “That's the most insincere breakup you can get. It's like, you can't even say you came in — you put it down in words because you don't have the guts to do it face-to-face, because I think the part of me didn't want to. You see what I mean?”

sylvester stallone wife jennifer breakup letter fedex reconciling
Source: FOX Nation

Sean Hannity sat down with Sylvester and Jennifer Stallone for his new series 'Sean.'

The Fox News star asked: “You didn't want to break up?”

Sylvester — who shares daughters Sophia, 28, Sistine, 26, and Scarlett, 22, with Jennifer — responded, “No, I didn't. But I felt at — listen, in my profession or my life, I should say, the way I've been structured is my history with relationships is an abomination.”

The couple met back in 1988 at a restaurant in West Hollywood when Jennifer was 19 years old and Sylvester was in his 40's.

“I couldn't live without her. I mean, she is my everything, my sun, my moon, everything,” Sylvester added.

sylvester stallone wife jennifer breakup letter fedex reconciling
Source: MEGA

Sylvester and Jennifer Stallone share three daughters.

Sean raved, “And that is if you're in the public eye, if you're an actor, actress, as famous as you are, and frankly, as famous as you are, those couples don't last 36 years. You're an anomaly. You're the exception, you're not the rule."

Sean queried, “What's the secret? What is it? Because most people don't know.”

The Rambo alum replied, “Heart, energy, humor,” to which Jennifer agreed, “Yes, it's that. We laugh a lot. We don't take ourselves too seriously.”

sylvester stallone wife jennifer breakup letter fedex reconciling
Source: MEGA

'We don't take ourselves too serious,' Jennifer Stallone said when asked what the secret to their marriage is.

Sylvester went on to share how much he admires Jennifer’s parenting.

“With her, she may not even be aware of it. She actually listens to the kids,” he said. “[She] pulls out these issues. [It] is very rare, because a lot of people, like even myself, I'm impatient. I go, come on, ‘What's bothering you?’ And they go, ‘Don't worry about it.’”

Sylvester continued: “But she will stay there and get them to actually explain what's on their heart. Also, when you ask your children questions, ‘What'd you do today?,’ this and that, ‘Your hair looks interesting, did you change it?’ they blossom.”

Jennifer echoed, “You don't just say, did you have a good day? You have to ask people questions.”

Sylvester then summed up what he believes has carried them through the last three decades.

“I will put it in simple terms. You get what you give, period, end of story. If you're not giving to your kid, if you're not giving to your wife, don't expect anything in return,” he stated.

