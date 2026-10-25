'Of Course It's Nepotism, You Idiot': Sylvester Stallone Sounds Off on Daughter's 'Tulsa King' Casting

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Sylvester Stallone is willing to give his kids a hand up in the entertainment business, and he’s not about to apologize for it. “You’re not a good parent if you haven’t performed a little nepotism,” the star of First Blood and Rocky said in a recent interview. “Then obviously you don’t care about your kids, because they come first.”

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'We Want the Best for Our Children'

Source: Paramount Scarlett Stallone's role in 'Tulsa King' is expanded this season.

Stallone recently completed filming a fourth season of Tulsa King, in which his daughter Scarlett Stallone plays a stablehand. She’ll reportedly have a bigger role this season. Regarding criticism, he wasted no words, saying: “Of course it’s nepotism, you idiot. That’s why we’re parents. We want the best for our children. So obviously we let them have every advantage.’”

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'You Either Got It or You Don't'

Source: MEGA Sage Stallone's death at 36 had a painful impact on his family.

That said, he believes it’s on them to make it work after that. “Can they maintain that level of excellence? That’s out of our hands,” he admitted. “But if you can open the door, we’ll see if they have the ability to go through it.” He believes that no amount of nepotism can account for talent, and he expects Scarlett will be able to prove herself. “People will say, ‘She got that job, it’s too easy.’ You’re right. Perhaps it could be,” he said. “But to maintain that, to be in front of millions of people, you either got it or you don’t.”

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'He Would Have Done Wonderful Things in the Future'

Source: Paramount Sylvester Stallone said he's willing to help his kids get in the door.

Sylvester learned all too harshly the painful side of parenting when his son Sage died of heart failure unexpectedly at age 36 in 2012. "He was going to do something really wonderful because he found his own niche,” Sylvester recalled. “He would have done wonderful things in the future.”

'Now Is When You Figure It All Out?'

Source: MEGA Sylvester Stallone revealed that he and his mother were not on speaking terms when she died.