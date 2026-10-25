'Of Course It's Nepotism, You Idiot': Sylvester Stallone Sounds Off on Daughter's 'Tulsa King' Casting
Oct. 25 2026, Published 1:33 p.m. ET
Sylvester Stallone is willing to give his kids a hand up in the entertainment business, and he’s not about to apologize for it.
“You’re not a good parent if you haven’t performed a little nepotism,” the star of First Blood and Rocky said in a recent interview. “Then obviously you don’t care about your kids, because they come first.”
'We Want the Best for Our Children'
Stallone recently completed filming a fourth season of Tulsa King, in which his daughter Scarlett Stallone plays a stablehand. She’ll reportedly have a bigger role this season.
Regarding criticism, he wasted no words, saying: “Of course it’s nepotism, you idiot. That’s why we’re parents. We want the best for our children. So obviously we let them have every advantage.’”
'You Either Got It or You Don't'
That said, he believes it’s on them to make it work after that.
“Can they maintain that level of excellence? That’s out of our hands,” he admitted. “But if you can open the door, we’ll see if they have the ability to go through it.”
He believes that no amount of nepotism can account for talent, and he expects Scarlett will be able to prove herself.
“People will say, ‘She got that job, it’s too easy.’ You’re right. Perhaps it could be,” he said. “But to maintain that, to be in front of millions of people, you either got it or you don’t.”
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'He Would Have Done Wonderful Things in the Future'
Sylvester learned all too harshly the painful side of parenting when his son Sage died of heart failure unexpectedly at age 36 in 2012.
"He was going to do something really wonderful because he found his own niche,” Sylvester recalled. “He would have done wonderful things in the future.”
'Now Is When You Figure It All Out?'
The 80-year-old actor also knows bad parenting firsthand. While promoting his memoir, The Steps, Sylvester revealed details of his abusive childhood.
“My father waited till his deathbed to give his advice on love,” the Oscar winner shared. “You’re 96, you’re dying, and now is when you figure it all out?”
He also confessed that his relationship with his mother, Jackie, had deteriorated so much that they weren’t on speaking terms when she died in 2020, and he didn’t attend her funeral.
“Some people just shouldn't have children,” he admitted. “And I think she knew that ... She was very, very immature and she wanted to be a star … She never reached out for her grandchildren or her children.”