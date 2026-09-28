or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Sylvester Stallone
OK LogoNEWS

Sylvester Stallone Shares Harrowing Details About His Abusive Childhood: 'I Didn't Want a Pity Party'

Image of Sylvester Stallone
Source: MEGA

Sylvester Stallone opened up about the violence and lack of affection that marked his difficult childhood.

Sept. 28 2026, Published 10:01 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Sylvester Stallone is opening up about the painful childhood experiences that shaped him.

The Rocky star, 80, detailed the violence and lack of affection he experienced growing up while discussing his memoir, The Steps, revealing he intentionally left some of his darkest memories out of the book because he didn't want readers to pity him.

"I didn't put a lot of stuff in the book because I didn't want a pity party," Stallone explained during an interview with The New York Times.

Article continues below advertisement

Sylvester Stallone Recalls His Father's Physical Abuse

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Sylvester Stallone recalled disturbing incidents involving his father.
Source: MEGA

Sylvester Stallone recalled disturbing incidents involving his father.

After his parents divorced, Stallone spent time living with his father, Frank Stallone Sr., in Maryland.

The actor described his dad as physically abusive and recalled learning to protect himself when his father's behavior became violent.

One particularly disturbing incident occurred after Sylvester was sent to buy bread before church. After he returned with the wrong kind, Sylvester claimed his father kicked him in the stomach, hit him and left him lying in the street before driving away to church.

Years later, Sylvester confronted his father and told him he wished they could be the same age for just a few minutes so his dad could understand what it felt like to be beaten.

Article continues below advertisement

Sylvester Stallone Says His Parents Rarely Showed Affection

Image of The 'Rocky' star said neither of his parents regularly showed him affection, making rare moments of tenderness particularly memorable.
Source: MEGA

The 'Rocky' star said neither of his parents regularly showed him affection, making rare moments of tenderness particularly memorable.

Physical violence wasn't the only difficult part of Sylvester's upbringing.

The Rambo actor said his mother, Jackie Stallone, never hugged him, adding that his brother could confirm the lack of affection.

His father also rarely showed him tenderness, making one childhood memory particularly significant.

Sylvester recalled falling asleep in the car around age 9 after working with his father's horses. His dad placed the young Sylvester's head on his knee and rested his hand on him.

"And I never got over that," Sylvester admitted.

MORE ON:
Sylvester Stallone

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Sylvester Stallone Was 'Raised by Strangers'

Image of Sylvester Stallone revealed he spent part of his childhood in a boarding house, where he was essentially 'raised by strangers.'
Source: MEGA

Sylvester Stallone revealed he spent part of his childhood in a boarding house, where he was essentially 'raised by strangers.'

Sylvester also revealed that he spent part of his early childhood living in a boarding house.

His parents only visited about once a month, leaving the future Hollywood star to essentially be "raised by strangers."

Because his parents weren't nurturing at home, Sylvester said the unusual arrangement eventually began to feel normal.

When asked whether his difficult childhood made him tougher, Sylvester acknowledged that it did, but "in the wrong way."

Sylvester Stallone Found 'True Love' With His Own Family

Image of The actor credited his wife Jennifer Flavin and his children with eventually showing him the type of love and family stability he lacked growing up.
Source: MEGA

The actor credited his wife, Jennifer Flavin, and his children with eventually showing him the type of love and family stability he lacked growing up.

Sylvester eventually created a very different family dynamic as an adult.

The actor said he didn't experience what he considers genuine, unconditional love until he was around 70 and found it through his wife and children.

Sylvester married Jennifer Flavin in 1997, and the couple share daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet. He also welcomed sons Sage and Seargeoh with first wife Sasha Czack. Sage died in 2012 at age 36.

Looking back, Sylvester acknowledged that going so many decades without experiencing that type of love was deeply unfortunate.

His difficult upbringing also influenced his career, with Sylvester joking that the ferocity he brought to his famous role as John Rambo was "genetic."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.