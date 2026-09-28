NEWS Sylvester Stallone Shares Harrowing Details About His Abusive Childhood: 'I Didn't Want a Pity Party' Source: MEGA Sylvester Stallone opened up about the violence and lack of affection that marked his difficult childhood. Taylor Camp Sept. 28 2026, Published 10:01 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Sylvester Stallone is opening up about the painful childhood experiences that shaped him. The Rocky star, 80, detailed the violence and lack of affection he experienced growing up while discussing his memoir, The Steps, revealing he intentionally left some of his darkest memories out of the book because he didn't want readers to pity him. "I didn't put a lot of stuff in the book because I didn't want a pity party," Stallone explained during an interview with The New York Times.

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Sylvester Stallone Recalls His Father's Physical Abuse

Source: MEGA Sylvester Stallone recalled disturbing incidents involving his father.

After his parents divorced, Stallone spent time living with his father, Frank Stallone Sr., in Maryland. The actor described his dad as physically abusive and recalled learning to protect himself when his father's behavior became violent. One particularly disturbing incident occurred after Sylvester was sent to buy bread before church. After he returned with the wrong kind, Sylvester claimed his father kicked him in the stomach, hit him and left him lying in the street before driving away to church. Years later, Sylvester confronted his father and told him he wished they could be the same age for just a few minutes so his dad could understand what it felt like to be beaten.

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Sylvester Stallone Says His Parents Rarely Showed Affection

Source: MEGA The 'Rocky' star said neither of his parents regularly showed him affection, making rare moments of tenderness particularly memorable.

Physical violence wasn't the only difficult part of Sylvester's upbringing. The Rambo actor said his mother, Jackie Stallone, never hugged him, adding that his brother could confirm the lack of affection. His father also rarely showed him tenderness, making one childhood memory particularly significant. Sylvester recalled falling asleep in the car around age 9 after working with his father's horses. His dad placed the young Sylvester's head on his knee and rested his hand on him. "And I never got over that," Sylvester admitted.

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Sylvester Stallone Was 'Raised by Strangers'

Source: MEGA Sylvester Stallone revealed he spent part of his childhood in a boarding house, where he was essentially 'raised by strangers.'

Sylvester also revealed that he spent part of his early childhood living in a boarding house. His parents only visited about once a month, leaving the future Hollywood star to essentially be "raised by strangers." Because his parents weren't nurturing at home, Sylvester said the unusual arrangement eventually began to feel normal. When asked whether his difficult childhood made him tougher, Sylvester acknowledged that it did, but "in the wrong way."

Sylvester Stallone Found 'True Love' With His Own Family

Source: MEGA The actor credited his wife, Jennifer Flavin, and his children with eventually showing him the type of love and family stability he lacked growing up.