Sylvester Stallone 'Yelled for Help' as a Naked Inmate 'Clawed' at His Private Parts in a 'Solitary Confinement Detention Hall' at Age 17

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Sylvester Stallone shared a distressing childhood experience that occurred when he was 17 years old in his new memoir, The Steps. The Rocky icon, 80, recalled being sent to the "Snake Pit" — his high school's punishment block back in the day whenever he would get into trouble.

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Sylvester Stallone Was Sent to His School's 'Snake Pit' as a Teen

Source: MEGA Sylvester Stallone revealed he was assaulted by a fellow Snake Pit detainee.

Stallone, who attended Pennsylvania's Devereux Manor High School as a teen, wrote the Snake Pit was “basically a mental hospital doing double duty as a solitary confinement detention hall." While being confined to the harrowing prison-like block, the Rambo actor saw young men sitting in their own excrements, with some even having lobotomy scars. But there was one instance that affected Stallone the most while staying in the facility. He revealed in his memoir he was assaulted by a burly, naked inmate nicknamed Jay Bird.

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Sylvester Stallone Called His Younger Years 'Traumatic'

Source: MEGA Sylvester Stallone recalled the individual grabbing at his private parts.

"He clawed at my p---- like he wanted to rip it off," he penned. "I yelled for help as loud as I could, as he dug his nails into my crotch, ripping at it, trying to tear off my pants." Ahead of his memoir release on Tuesday, September 29, he opened up to Page Six about living through his painful life experiences and getting them down on paper. Looking back on his school years was "kind of traumatic," Stallone said, adding: "I think we bury a lot of memories for survival." “It becomes scar tissue, then covered over by the dust, and then you blow the dust out, and you go, ‘Oh God, that was sad,'" he continued.

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Source: MEGA 'I think we bury a lot of memories for survival,' Sylvester Stallone said.

“As an adult you go, ‘Why was it so difficult to be loved? Why was it so difficult to make friends,'" the Oscar-nominated filmmaker admitted. “It’s emotional. I literally welled up a lot of times," Stallone continued, also noting the memories that are the most agonizing for him are those that have to do with his parents. “It always got down to parents,” he confessed. “There are no good memories."

Sylvester Stallone Shared in His New Memoir His Experiences Creating His 1976 Film 'Rocky'

Source: MEGA Sylvester Stallone's new memoir was released on September 29.